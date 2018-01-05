Illusionist Mike Super

Illusionist Mike Super will perform at 5 p.m . Jan. 18 at Club Five Six. The free, family friendly event is open to the Luke community. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Annual Awards Banquet

The Luke Air Force Base 2017 Annual Awards Banquet is

Jan. 20 at the historic Wigwam Resort located in Litchfield Park. “Spirit of Warriors” is this year’s theme. The celebration will honor those who have embodied the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. Tickets are $40 per E-1 to E-6/GS-1 to GS-8, $45 per E-7 to E-9/O-1 to O-3/GS-9 to GS-11, $50 per O-4 to O-5/GS-12 and $56 per O-6 and above/GS-13 and above. RSVP via the e-invitation by Jan. 12. For more information, call Senior Master Sgt. Chaunda Wharton at 623-856-7262 or Senior Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez at 623-856-4172.

MLK Day luncheon

The MLK Day luncheon, themed “Our Time, Our Past, Our Right Now,” is 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Club Five Six Main Ballroom. A barbecue lunch is $15 per guest. RSVP by Jan. 8 via https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=374032&k=016646097855. For more information, call Master Sgt. Aisha Carr at 623-856-6376.

March on Luke

The MLK Day march on Luke is 7:30 a.m. Jan. 12 beginning in front of Club Five Six. For more information, call Master Sgt. Aisha Carr at 623-856-6376.

New year, new you

Lose weight, be healthy and win prizes in the new year, new you program. Required to weigh-in 6 to 7 a.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Bryant Fitness Center. The cost is $25. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Family Glow Run

The 56th Force Support Squadron is featuring a 2-mile family glow run at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the auxiliary parking lot across from 944th Fighter Wing HQ on Super Sabre Street. Strollers and pets (on the leash) are allowed.

Outdoor recreation

Outdoor recreation is featuring the following events:

• Mystery Escape Room: DaVinci’s Secret, $5 per person, is 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12, individuals or teams

• Hover board scavenger hunt, free, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17

• Arizona Snowbowl ski trip, $20 per R4R single airman only, is 6:30 a.m. Jan. 20, includes lift tickets, equipment rental and transportation

• Grand Canyon day trip, $20 per person, is 6 a.m. to

7 p.m. Jan. 27. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Golf tournament

The 20th anniversary Falcon Dunes Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. Jan. 28. The format is 2-player scramble and is free. For more information, call 623-535-9334.

Fort Tuthill

Reserve a cabin for a winter ski trip. Ski package available for rental is $19 and snowboard package is $24. For more information, call 928-774-8893.

Cruise-In

Put your vehicle on display and listen to live music free 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the Community Commons parking lot. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.