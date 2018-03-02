Australian Defence Force vice chief visits Luke

Australian Wing Commander Darren Clare, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Australian Senior National Representative, shows the F-35 Lightning II helmet to Vice Admiral Ray Griggs, Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. During the visit, Griggs and his distinguished guests met with F-35 instructor pilots to discuss training activities and how they are performed.



Maj. Nicholas Rallo, 56th Academic Training Squadron F-35 Lightning II division chief, speaks to Vice Adm. Ray Griggs, Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and Australian Wing Commander Darren Clare, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Australian Senior National Representative, during a Pilot Training Aid tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the Australian Defence Force with ongoing and future activities in regards to F-35 Lightning II pilot training and maintenance.



