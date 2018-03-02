The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Australian Defence Force vice chief visits Luke

luke-australia1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Australian Wing Commander Darren Clare, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Australian Senior National Representative, shows the F-35 Lightning II helmet to Vice Admiral Ray Griggs, Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. During the visit, Griggs and his distinguished guests met with F-35 instructor pilots to discuss training activities and how they are performed.
 

luke-australia2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Maj. Nicholas Rallo, 56th Academic Training Squadron F-35 Lightning II division chief, speaks to Vice Adm. Ray Griggs, Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and Australian Wing Commander Darren Clare, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Australian Senior National Representative, during a Pilot Training Aid tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the Australian Defence Force with ongoing and future activities in regards to F-35 Lightning II pilot training and maintenance.
 

luke-australia3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Maj. Nicholas Rallo, 56th Academic Training Squadron F-35 Lightning II division chief, speaks to Vice Admiral Ray Griggs, Australian vice chief of the Defence Force, and other members of the Australian Defence Force, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. During his visit, Griggs and his distinguished guests met with F-35 instructor pilots to discuss various training activities and how they are performed.
 

luke-australia4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Maj. Nicholas Rallo, 56th Academic Training Squadron F-35 Lightning II division chief, greets Vice Adm. Ray Griggs, Australian Vice Chief of the Defence Force, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. During his visit, Griggs and his distinguished guests met with F-35 instructor pilots to discuss various training activities and how they are performed.
 

luke-australia5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Vice Adm. Ray Griggs, Australian Vice Chief of the Defence Force, and other members of the Australian Defense Force, arrive at the F-35 Academic Training Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2018. The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the Australian Defence Force with ongoing and future activities regarding F-35 pilot training and maintenance.



 

