The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Commentary

March 2, 2018
 

New AETC strategic plan online

by Lt. Gen. STEVE KWAST
AETC commander

I’m excited to announce the new 2018 AETC Strategic Plan. Some of you may be wondering why we need a new strategic plan. While it would be tempting to rest on our laurels, our adversaries are certainly not resting. Today’s and tomorrow’s challenges demand that those of us who train and educate the force move out aggressively to dramatically improve the way we do business. Our senior leaders have empowered AETC with new authorities for a new mission, and we must act. This means looking at overall force development across the continuum of learning.

The 2018 AETC Strategic Plan charts a new path where an innovative mindset is a must, and where new methods and technologies are adopted to make our command as agile and responsive as our Airmen need to be. To do this, we are refocusing our Headquarters on strategy and policy and empowering the NAFs to lead mission execution. The goal is to bring execution decision-making closer to the front lines where you are achieving success each and every day. We no longer have the luxury of redundancy through overlapping responsibilities. Rather, today we must rely on quick, honest communication among our team. Remember: Information is power!

Great weapons and material systems are not sufficient for the United States to maintain its pre-eminent position in the world. To remain dominant militarily, each of us must embrace, and indeed lead, the change that will take our Air Force to new levels of effectiveness, efficiency and lethality. Great nations are only great because of their people, so I’m asking you to familiarize yourself with the course we have set for this command. Once you have done that, take a moment to really think about where you fit into this plan. I want you to be bold, be aggressive, and be innovative.

For more information, or to see the strategic plan, go to www.aetc.af.mil.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


