March 5, 2018
 

Women’s History Month Breakfast

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, talks with Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear, and other members of the 56th Fighter Wing during the Women’s History Month breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The breakfast, at which Lord was a guest speaker, commemorated women’s accomplishments throughout the course of American history.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear, speaks to attendees during the Women’s History Month breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. Lord spoke about her childhood growing up with a tenacious single mother who demonstrated many of the traits that have led to her success in life and deciding to be a mayor.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear, is presented an achievement award by the Women’s History committee during the Women’s History Month breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. Lord spoke to a crowd of attendees during the event, which kicked off Luke’s Women’s History Month celebration.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses the crowd during the Women’s History Month breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. Richardson addressed the accomplishments of women, both at Luke and in the military abroad.



 

