The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 9, 2018
 

Luke’s newest chiefs recognized

Tags:
Senior Airman Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Chief selectees stand for a photo with other Chief Master Sergeants from both Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and around the Air Force during the Luke Chief Recognition Ceremony, March 3, 2018. Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel, command chief of the Air Education and Training Command, fifth from left, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Six Airmen were recognized for their promotion to chief master sergeant during the Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony which took place at Luke Air Force Base, March 3, 2018.

Senior Master Sgts. Gabriel Flagg, 56th Maintenance Group Armament Flight chief, Marty Marshall, 56th Force Support Squadron superintendent, Carlos Pubillones, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management superintendent, and Terry Jo Reppe, 607th Air Control Operations superintendent; and Chief Master Sgts. Daniel Gregory, 56th Maintenance Group Weapons superintendent, and Adam Rising, 550th Fighter Squadron superintendent, were all recognized for promoting or being selected for promotion to chief master sergeant.

“We’re truly honored they went all out for us,” Pubillones said. “We’re so used to giving and I was overwhelmed with joy to be on the receiving end. It was a night to remember forever.”

Being the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, chiefs typically manage the entire enlisted structure of units at the squadron level and higher. The responsibilities entrusted to chiefs are significant and reserved only for the top one percent of the enlisted force.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An Airman Basic and a chief master sergeant light the final candle on the ceremonial candelabrum during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2018. The candles represented each of the nine enlisted ranks that an Airman must pass through before reaching chief.

For this reason, achieving the rank of chief is considered one of the highest honors in the Air Force.

“Being a chief is about taking care of your people,” Gregory said. “If you take care of your people the mission will take care of itself. Our job is to clear roadblocks and ensure that our Airmen have everything they need in order to be successful.”

The ceremony honored the selectees and chiefs by awarding each one with placards in front of a crowd composed of their families, friends, and senior wing, major command, and Air Force leadership.

Attendees included Chief Master Sgt. David Brown, command chief of the 19th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel, command chief of the Air Education and Training Command, who was the guest speaker.

“What was particularly significant is the care and compassion that was displayed on reaching this milestone in our career,” Gregory said. “I was impressed by the amount of family and friends that came out to support us. Family is a cornerstone for what we do in the U.S. Air Force.”

The ceremony concluded with an address from Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, and remarks from the selectees. Outside of a general tone of thankfulness to family, friends and mentors, each member expressed their eagerness to step into their role in building the future of airpower.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Luke Days 2018 Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the Luke Days 2018 air show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 17th and 18th of 2018.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.

Air War College international students finish capstone program at Luke

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr. United States Air Force Air War College International Fellows students pose for a group photo in front of an F-35 Lightning II at the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Forc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized
luke-women3

Women’s History Month Breakfast

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, talks with Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear, and other members of the 56th Fighter Wing during the Women’s History Mon...
 
Full Story »

 