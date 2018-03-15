Rower Airshows Vintage Stearman Airshow

Gary Rower, former U.S. Air Force F-16 instructor pilot, and current airline captain, has flown more than 21,000 hours in numerous airframes.
A modified Pratt and Whitney R-985 radial engine powers the Stearman. Almost 1,000 cubic inches of vintage character and 450 horsepower is coupled with a billowing smoke system. When this amazing bird takes to the skies over show center, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable demonstration of skill and aerobatics in one of the most beautiful examples of this classic aircraft in the world.