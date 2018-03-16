Luke spouses receive KC-135 orientation flight

A KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 452nd Air Mobility Wing presses a switch during an in-flight refueling mission over Arizona, March 12, 2018. Luke Air Force Base provided an opportunity for military spouses to experience an in-flight refueling mission in a KC-135 Stratotanker.



Staff Sgt. Kristi Mendez, 452nd Air Mobility Wing boom operator, poses for a portrait it during an in-flight refueling mission over Arizona, March 12, 2018. Mendez has worked as a boom operator providing precision guidance for aircraft refueling missions for three years.



A military spouse from Luke Air Force Base photographs an in-flight refueling mission over Arizona, March 12, 2018. The flight provided Luke spouses an opportunity to ride in a KC-135 Stratotanker to spectate an in-flight refueling mission.



A U.S. F-35A Lightning II from the 56th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for refueling over Arizona, March 12, 2018. During the flight, two F-35s were refueled during the mission.



A military spouse from Luke Air Force Base poses for a photo during a spouse orientation flight over Arizona, March 12, 2018. Luke AFB provided military spouses the opportunity to ride in a KC-135 Stratotanker to spectate an in-flight refueling mission.