March 21, 2018
 

2018 Reebok CrossFit Games open


 

luke-crossfit1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Book

Senior Airman Taylor Keller, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a deadlift to demonstrate proper form during the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The open is the first stage of the CrossFit Games season and the largest community CrossFit event of the year.
 

luke-crossfit2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante WIlliams

A competitor of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 applies chalk to their hands before their workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The timed workout consisted of upper and lower body exercises to include deadlifts, handstand pushups and bear crawls. (
 

luke-crossfit3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Book

Marine Cpl. Daniel Sobampo, 6th Engineer Support Battalion heavy equipment mechanic, performs a handstand push-up during the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The timed workout consisted of upper and lower body exercises to include deadlifts, handstand pushups and bear crawls.
 

luke-crossfit4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Book

Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor, receives the Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 plaque from Dave Castro, Director of the Crossfit Games, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The open is the first stage of the CrossFit Games season and the largest community CrossFit event of the year.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


