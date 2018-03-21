



Senior Airman Taylor Keller, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a deadlift to demonstrate proper form during the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The open is the first stage of the CrossFit Games season and the largest community CrossFit event of the year.



A competitor of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 applies chalk to their hands before their workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The timed workout consisted of upper and lower body exercises to include deadlifts, handstand pushups and bear crawls. (



Marine Cpl. Daniel Sobampo, 6th Engineer Support Battalion heavy equipment mechanic, performs a handstand push-up during the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The timed workout consisted of upper and lower body exercises to include deadlifts, handstand pushups and bear crawls.



Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor, receives the Reebok CrossFit Games Open 18.4 plaque from Dave Castro, Director of the Crossfit Games, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2018. The open is the first stage of the CrossFit Games season and the largest community CrossFit event of the year.