The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

March 28, 2018
 

Luke crew chief earns coveted MAJCOM award

Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, inspects the flight control accumulator , March 22, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Apple was named the Air Education and Training Command crew chief of the year for 2017 and now competing at the Air Force-level.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief assigned to the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., was named the 2017 Air Education and Training Command Crew Chief of the Year.

Senior Airman Tanner Apple, a native of Bozeman, Mont., earned Major Command recognition by displaying a level of skill that far exceeds his peers, according to Master Sgt. Chis Eades, 309th AMU section chief.

“Out of more than 50 senior airmen crew chiefs on this base, he’s the only one who’s qualified to sign off on the Red X form,” said Eades. “That level of responsibility is usually only given to staff sergeants and above.”

The Red X form is used to identify aircraft that are not mission ready and must undergo maintenance in order to be returned to service.

“He’s that good. He’s performing at the level of someone who has two to three years more job experience than he does,” Eades said. “I wish I had 10 more Apples.”

Not only is Apple’s advanced skill for his rank impressive, but the mere fact he was even nominated for the award speaks volumes about his ability as a crew chief, said Eades.

“It’s very rare for a senior airman to be even nominated for Crew Chief of the Year,” he said.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, pulls off an F-16 Fighting Falcon panel, March 22, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner, a native of Bozeman, Mont, is the only senior airman qualified to sign off on the Red X form used to identify aircraft that are not mission ready and must undergo maintenance in order to be returned to service.

Apple, a first-time MAJCOM award winner, said being named AETC Crew Chief of the Year would not have been possible if it wasn’t for his leadership pushing him forward and recognizing his hard work.

“My supervisor has absolutely been the best I’ve ever had,” said Apple. “Without even asking, he’s put me in for awards.

“(All of the leadership) played a big part in (winning this award). I haven’t had leadership like this anywhere else,” he said. “It’s really cool to have people who have your back and recognize you when you do good things.”

Apple described the moment he learned about his selection for the award as “unbelievable.”

“I wasn’t aware (my leadership) put me up for Crew Chief of Year at the wing level, and then I was in the commander’s office when they brought it up (winning at the AETC level) … my heart kind of sank,” said Apple.

According to Eades, this award is just one of many great things Apple will achieve in his career. The senior airman plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in hopes of commissioning as an officer.

Before Apple’s promising future unfolds, the leadership at the 309th AMU waits to hear about their star crew chief’s hopeful selection for the Air Force-level Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year award. According to Eades, they should know by mid-May.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, inspects the leading edge flap of an F-16 Fighting Falcon March 22, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Apple is responsible for maintaining safe and reliable F-16s which are essential for continuing to build the future of airpower.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

New pump house supplies fuel directly to flightline

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Airman Johnny Jackson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management operator, cuts the ribbon with Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, to open the new fu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Driving simulator modernizes training, enhances skills

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota Airman 1st Class Larry Key, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator dispatcher, and Senior Airman D’Andre Prempeh, 56th LRS vehicle operator trainer, review a lesson...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
luke-crossfit4

2018 Reebok CrossFit Games open

  Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Book Senior Airman Taylor Keller, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a deadlift to demonstrate proper form during the 20...
 
Full Story »

 