2018 Wings Over South Texas air show

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

An F-35A Lightning II and P-51 Mustang fly in formation as part of a heritage flight during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. The F-35 HFT represents the past, present, and future of aviation airpower.
 

luke-air-show2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Staff Sgt. John Baker, F-35 Heritage Flight Team crew chief cleans the canopy of an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. The F-35 HFT consists of one pilot and 12 maintainers who seamlessly work together to maintain the world’s most technologically advanced fighter aircraft.
 

luke-air-show3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares his gear before flight during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 HFT includes one pilot and 12 maintainers, a compilation of Active Duty, Reserve, and Guard Airmen.
 

luke-air-show4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, steps to an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. Throughout the air show season, the F-35 HFT will perform at 13 air shows around the world.
 

luke-air-show5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot climbs into the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 HFT represents the past, present and future of aviation airpower.
 

luke-air-show6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Staff Sgt. Ivan Sumter, F-35 Heritage Flight Team crew chief marshals an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 HFT represents the past, present, and future of aviation airpower.
 

luke-air-show7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Air show guests watch as Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares for a flight in an F-35 Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018. Throughout the air show season, the F-35 HFT will perform at 13 air shows around the world.
 

luke-air-show8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

A crowd of air show guests view the F-35 Heritage Flight Team Demonstration during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. During the two-day event, approximately 100,000 guests from all across the United States attended the WOST air show.
 

luke-air-show9

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson performs aerial maneuvers flying the F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 is the world’s most technologically advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
 

luke-air-show10

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson performs aerial maneuvers flying the F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 is the world’s most technologically advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
 

luke-air-show11

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

A crowd of air show guests watch as the F-35 Lightning II taxis down the runway during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018. During the two-day event, approximately 100,000 guests from all across the United States attended the WOST air show.
 

luke-air-show12

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, poses for a photo with air show guests during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018. During the two-day event, approximately 100,000 guests from all across the United States attended the WOST air show.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


