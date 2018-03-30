2018 Wings Over South Texas air show

An F-35A Lightning II and P-51 Mustang fly in formation as part of a heritage flight during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. The F-35 HFT represents the past, present, and future of aviation airpower.



Staff Sgt. John Baker, F-35 Heritage Flight Team crew chief cleans the canopy of an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. The F-35 HFT consists of one pilot and 12 maintainers who seamlessly work together to maintain the world’s most technologically advanced fighter aircraft.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares his gear before flight during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 HFT includes one pilot and 12 maintainers, a compilation of Active Duty, Reserve, and Guard Airmen.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, steps to an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. Throughout the air show season, the F-35 HFT will perform at 13 air shows around the world.



Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot climbs into the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018.



Staff Sgt. Ivan Sumter, F-35 Heritage Flight Team crew chief marshals an F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018.



Air show guests watch as Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, prepares for a flight in an F-35 Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018. Throughout the air show season, the F-35 HFT will perform at 13 air shows around the world.



A crowd of air show guests view the F-35 Heritage Flight Team Demonstration during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 25, 2018. During the two-day event, approximately 100,000 guests from all across the United States attended the WOST air show.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson performs aerial maneuvers flying the F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018. The F-35 is the world’s most technologically advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft.



Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson performs aerial maneuvers flying the F-35A Lightning II during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, March 24, 2018.



A crowd of air show guests watch as the F-35 Lightning II taxis down the runway during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018.



Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team pilot, poses for a photo with air show guests during the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station, Texas, March 25, 2018.