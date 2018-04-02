A display exhibits excerpts of women’s history at the Women’s Mentoring Panel luncheon Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The panel honored Women’s History Month by allowing accomplished women from Luke to speak about their experiences and share stories of overcoming challenges.



Guests enjoy lunch during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. The panel included guest speakers who detailed their accomplishments both in the Air Force and in their family and civilian lives as women.



Lt. Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, Chief Master Sgt. Marjon Robertson, 56th Fighter Wing Inspector General superintendent, Lauren Pierce, 607th Air Control Squadron key spouse, and Melody Dameron-Ellis, 56th Medical Group medical support assistant, prepare to speak from the central table while Staff Sgt. Kristina Permont, Women’s History Month Committee spokesperson, introduces them during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The panel honored women’s accomplishments during Women’s History Month.



Lt. Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to the crowd during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. Gaetke detailed her early years in the Air Force and her ascension into command over an F-16 fighter squadron.



Chief Master Sgt. Marjon Robertson, 56th Fighter Wing Inspector General superintendent, second from left, speaks to guests at the Women’s Mentoring Panel about her accomplishments and life experiences Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Robertson enlisted in the Air Force while working part-time jobs early in her career in order to care for her family.