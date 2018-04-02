The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 2, 2018
 

Women’s Mentoring Panel

luke-women1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A display exhibits excerpts of women’s history at the Women’s Mentoring Panel luncheon Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The panel honored Women’s History Month by allowing accomplished women from Luke to speak about their experiences and share stories of overcoming challenges.
 

luke-women2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Guests enjoy lunch during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. The panel included guest speakers who detailed their accomplishments both in the Air Force and in their family and civilian lives as women.
 

luke-women3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, Chief Master Sgt. Marjon Robertson, 56th Fighter Wing Inspector General superintendent, Lauren Pierce, 607th Air Control Squadron key spouse, and Melody Dameron-Ellis, 56th Medical Group medical support assistant, prepare to speak from the central table while Staff Sgt. Kristina Permont, Women’s History Month Committee spokesperson, introduces them during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The panel honored women’s accomplishments during Women’s History Month.
 

luke-women4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to the crowd during the Women’s Mentoring Panel Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. Gaetke detailed her early years in the Air Force and her ascension into command over an F-16 fighter squadron.
 

luke-women5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Chief Master Sgt. Marjon Robertson, 56th Fighter Wing Inspector General superintendent, second from left, speaks to guests at the Women’s Mentoring Panel about her accomplishments and life experiences Mar. 21, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Robertson enlisted in the Air Force while working part-time jobs early in her career in order to care for her family.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


