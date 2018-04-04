The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 4, 2018
 

Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff breakfast


 

luke-afaf1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, sign the Air Force Assistance Fund donation forms during the AFAF campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. Kwiatkowski and Sylvester made their initial contributions to the AFAF, officially starting the six-week campaign at Luke.
 

luke-afaf2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, shake hands after signing the Air Force Assistance Fund donation forms during the AFAF campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. The event officially started the six-week campaign at Luke, designed to provide support to Air Force personnel and their families.
 

luke-afaf3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron flight chief, speaks to Thunderbolts during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. During the event, Jackson shared his story about how the AFAF provided direct support for him and family. The contributions made to the AFAF support the needs of Airmen and their families by providing emergency financial assistance and educational support.
 

luke-afaf4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Capt. Daniel Hess, 310th Fighter Squadron, installation project officer, speaks to Thunderbolts during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. The event officially kicked off the six-week campaign designed to assist Air Force personnel and their families.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


