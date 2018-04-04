



Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, sign the Air Force Assistance Fund donation forms during the AFAF campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. Kwiatkowski and Sylvester made their initial contributions to the AFAF, officially starting the six-week campaign at Luke.



Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, shake hands after signing the Air Force Assistance Fund donation forms during the AFAF campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. The event officially started the six-week campaign at Luke, designed to provide support to Air Force personnel and their families.



Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron flight chief, speaks to Thunderbolts during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. During the event, Jackson shared his story about how the AFAF provided direct support for him and family. The contributions made to the AFAF support the needs of Airmen and their families by providing emergency financial assistance and educational support.



Capt. Daniel Hess, 310th Fighter Squadron, installation project officer, speaks to Thunderbolts during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff breakfast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2, 2018. The event officially kicked off the six-week campaign designed to assist Air Force personnel and their families.