56th Communications Squadron breaks ground on new operations building

Construction on the 56th Communications Squadron’s new central operations building began during a groundbreaking ceremony March 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Expected to be completed in late 2019, the facility will enable new communications infrastructure and host the entire communications squadron in a central location for the first time.

“The new facility will house portions of the base’s network,” said Maj. Nathaniel Edwards, 56th CS commander. “More importantly, the co-location of the Comm-Bats (56th CS Airmen) will greatly improve our efficiency in conducting internal communications to better support the mission.”

The 56th CS develops and maintains all of Luke’s primary digital and electronic communications utilities, including computers, networks, and data storage.

“Our facilities are old,” said Tech. Sgt. Odette Esho, 56th Communications Squadron knowledge operations manager. “Our current mission requires a facility that is state-of-the-art and can support a technology driven unit to keep information protected and equipment controlled at all times.”

Esho said the 56th CS, which is currently split between three separate on-base locations, has been waiting for a new consolidated building for 19 years.

“We are utilizing what we’ve got and making it work,” Esho said. “Being located in one building will allow us to work together effectively and decrease delay in customer service and responsiveness.”

Construction is being done by private contractors with input from the Army Corps of Engineers, the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the 56th CS.

Edwards is confident the new facility will enhance the capability of the 56th Fighter Wing to build the future of airpower.

“The entire wing will see benefits from the new infrastructure,” Edwards said. “The new building will provide long term stability to services that underpin all operations here at Luke.”

