61st AMU Weapons Load

Staff Sgt. Matthew Perry, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares to load a GBU-12 Paveway II munition on an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2018. The Air Force uses precision-guided munitions like the GBU-12 to complete air-to-ground missions.



Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit guide a GBU-12 Paveway II munition toward an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2018. The GBU-12 is a 500-pound laser guided general-purpose bomb.



Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to load a GBU-12 Paveway II munition on an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2018. Luke is expected to have an end strength of 144 F-35s by 2020.



Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a GBU-12 Paveway II munition into the weapons bay of an F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2018. The F-35 is capable of carrying 18,000 pounds of munitions.