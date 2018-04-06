AFGE cookout

Defense Department, nonappropriated fund, Army, Air Force Exchange Services and Defense Commissary Agency civilian employees are invited to a Lunch and Learn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 at the Local Union office, 14035 W. Mitchell St., First Floor, east end of Bldg. 156. The food is barbecue-style and is free. Members of the AFGE Local 1547 will talk about how the union is working for members. For more information, call Silvestre Chaco at 480-280-5071, or leave a message at 623-856-6957.

PACWest championship

The Luke Men’s Varsity Basketball Team will play in the PACWest Championship game April 7 and 8 at the Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center gym. Luke is ranked 10 in the overall military conferences. The National Championship is May 18 through 20 in Colorado. For more information, call Jemia Fournier-Allen at 623-856-6241.

AF marathon

The Air Force Marathon is Sept. 15 in Dayton, Ohio. Registration is now open and will close May 1. For more information, go to www.usafmarathon.com.

45th AFAF for Airmen by Airmen

Contributions to the Air Force Assistance Fund will lend critical support to fellow Airmen and their families with emergency needs, educational assistance and family support. AFAF also provides comfort and dignity to Air Force widows and widowers. The campaign is April 2 through May 12. For more information, call Capt. Daniel Hess at 623-856-7766.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.