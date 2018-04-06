JUSTICE REPORT

The following is a list of administrative actions issued for November and December 2017 and January at Luke Air Force Base:

56th Maintenance Group

Courts-martial

• A staff sergeant was found guilty of two charges and two specifications in violation of Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 134, procuring acts of prostitution and indecent language. The member was reduced to airman basic, forfeited $1,066 pay per month for nine months, confined for seven months and received a bad conduct discharge.

Article 15s

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for reckless driving, drunk driving and underage drinking. The member received a reduction to airman basic with reduction below airman suspended, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months, 45 days extra duty with 25 days suspended and a reprimand.

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for driving while intoxicated. The member received a reduction to senior airman, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for failing to follow a technical order and making a false official statement. The member received a reduction to airman first class, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• A technical sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for posting racial comments on social media. The member received a reduction to staff sergeant, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for stealing a phone case and air freshener from the Luke Air Force Base Exchange. The member received a reduction to airman basic with reduction below airman suspended, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months with $695 pay per month for two months suspended, 45 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for wrongful use of marijuana. The member received a suspended reduction to airman basic, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months and a reprimand.

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for driving while intoxicated and providing alcohol to a minor. The member received a suspended reduction to senior airman, forfeiture of $1,267 pay per month for two months, 15 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for underage drinking. The member received a suspended reduction to airman basic, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

Administrative discharges

• An airman was discharged for conditions that interfere with military service.

• A senior airman was discharged for conditions that interfere with military service.

• An airman basic was discharged for fraudulent enlistment and drug abuse.

• An airman basic was discharged for drug abuse.

• An airman basic was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to airman first class for driving under the influence.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for failure to keep fit.

56th Mission Support Group

Articles 15

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for disrespecting an NCO. The member received a reduction to airman and a reprimand.

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for underage drinking, racing on the interstate and carrying a deadly weapon under the age of 21. The member received a reduction to airman basic, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months with $399 pay per month for two months suspended and a reprimand.

Administrative discharges

• An airman first class was discharged for failure to keep fit.

• An airman first class was discharged for failure to keep fit.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to airman first class for failure to keep fit.

• An airman first class was demoted to airman for failure to keep fit.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for driving under the influence.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for failure to keep fit.

56th Medical Group

Articles 15

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for destroying government property. The member received a suspended reduction to senior airman and a reprimand.

Tenant units

Administrative discharges

• A staff sergeant was discharged for failure to keep fit.

Punishments for similar offenses may vary from case to case based on the circumstances of the offense and factors such as an offender’s age, military and disciplinary record, financial condition and suitability for continued service. To ensure fair administration of justice throughout the Luke community, the legal office reviews all cases.

Helpful tip

If an Air Force member or employee of the Air Force receives a writ, summons, notice of legal proceedings, or other foreign process delivered, he or she should immediately notify the legal office.

Courtesy of the 56th Fighter Wing Legal Office