The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 6, 2018
 

JUSTICE REPORT

The following is a list of administrative actions issued for November and December 2017 and January at Luke Air Force Base:

56th Maintenance Group

Courts-martial

• A staff sergeant was found guilty of two charges and two specifications in violation of Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 134, procuring acts of prostitution and indecent language. The member was reduced to airman basic, forfeited $1,066 pay per month for nine months, confined for seven months and received a bad conduct discharge.

Article 15s

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for reckless driving, drunk driving and underage drinking. The member received a reduction to airman basic with reduction below airman suspended, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months, 45 days extra duty with 25 days suspended and a reprimand.

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for driving while intoxicated. The member received a reduction to senior airman, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for failing to follow a technical order and making a false official statement. The member received a reduction to airman first class, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• A technical sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for posting racial comments on social media. The member received a reduction to staff sergeant, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for stealing a phone case and air freshener from the Luke Air Force Base Exchange. The member received a reduction to airman basic with reduction below airman suspended, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months with $695 pay per month for two months suspended, 45 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for wrongful use of marijuana. The member received a suspended reduction to airman basic, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months and a reprimand.

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for driving while intoxicated and providing alcohol to a minor. The member received a suspended reduction to senior airman, forfeiture of $1,267 pay per month for two months, 15 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for underage drinking. The member received a suspended reduction to airman basic, 30 days extra duty and a reprimand.

Administrative discharges

• An airman was discharged for conditions that interfere with military service.

• A senior airman was discharged for conditions that interfere with military service.

• An airman basic was discharged for fraudulent enlistment and drug abuse.

• An airman basic was discharged for drug abuse.

• An airman basic was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

• A senior airman was discharged for drug abuse.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to airman first class for driving under the influence.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for failure to keep fit.

56th Mission Support Group

Articles 15

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for disrespecting an NCO. The member received a reduction to airman and a reprimand.

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for underage drinking, racing on the interstate and carrying a deadly weapon under the age of 21. The member received a reduction to airman basic, forfeiture of $799 pay per month for two months with $399 pay per month for two months suspended and a reprimand.

Administrative discharges

• An airman first class was discharged for failure to keep fit.

• An airman first class was discharged for failure to keep fit.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to airman first class for failure to keep fit.

• An airman first class was demoted to airman for failure to keep fit.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for driving under the influence.

• A staff sergeant was demoted to senior airman for failure to keep fit.

56th Medical Group

Articles 15

• A staff sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for destroying government property. The member received a suspended reduction to senior airman and a reprimand.

Tenant units

Administrative discharges

• A staff sergeant was discharged for failure to keep fit.

Punishments for similar offenses may vary from case to case based on the circumstances of the offense and factors such as an offender’s age, military and disciplinary record, financial condition and suitability for continued service. To ensure fair administration of justice throughout the Luke community, the legal office reviews all cases.

Helpful tip

If an Air Force member or employee of the Air Force receives a writ, summons, notice of legal proceedings, or other foreign process delivered, he or she should immediately notify the legal office.

Courtesy of the 56th Fighter Wing Legal Office



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

56th Communications Squadron breaks ground on new operations building

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Construction helmets sit atop painted shovels before the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the 56th Communications Squadron’s new facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-weapons2

61st AMU Weapons Load

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Staff Sgt. Matthew Perry, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares to load a GBU-12 Paveway II munition on an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Technology helps overcome deployment challenges

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Military life is not easy. The men and women who serve in our armed forces protect our freedoms and way of life. They make tremendous sacrifices along with their families in service to our country. Service members often have to endure times of separation from their loved ones, from...
 
Full Story »

 