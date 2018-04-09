Andretti Autosport Visit

Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander; and Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, walk through the entrance to the 61st FS operations building at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi and other delegates from Andretti Autosport learned about the lives and work of pilots, maintainers and other Airmen who support the mission to build the future of airpower.



Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, briefs delegates from Andretti Autosport and members of Luke’s command team on the capabilities of the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The Andretti Autosport team, which included racecar driver Alexander Rossi , learned about the aircraft, mission, and Airmen at Luke.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver; Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, talk about aspects of the wing’s mission at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi visited Luke as part of a small delegation from Andretti Autosport in order to learn about the base and its Airmen.



Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Andretti Autosport team on the wing mission at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The team toured the base and greeted Airmen.



Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, receives a gift of appreciation from the Andretti Autosport team at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The visit provided the Andretti Autosport team insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, listens as Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Gregory, 56th Maintenance Group superintendent, and other members of the 56th MXG, talk about aircraft weapons and ordnance at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi’s visit raised awareness of the manpower and resources that go into driving the mission at an Air Force base.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, asks questions about aircraft weapons to members of the 56th Maintenance Group during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. His visit allowed Airmen a chance to meet the athlete and exchange details about their work and lives.



Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander; Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver; and Master Sgt. Justin Kruithof, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight superintendent, talk about the F-16 Fighting Falcon and its capabilities at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi, an Indycar racer, greeted Airmen at a variety of locations as he toured the base.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport team race car driver, autographs a helmet during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The Andretti Autosport team visited various units around base to gain insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, autographs photos of himself to hand out to Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi visited the base as part of a small delegation from Andretti Autosport in order to learn more and the mission and Airmen at Luke AFB.



Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport team race car driver, poses for a group photo with Thunderbolts from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. During their visit, Rossi and his team visited various units around base to gain insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.