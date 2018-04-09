The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 9, 2018
 

Andretti Autosport Visit

luke-visit1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander; and Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, walk through the entrance to the 61st FS operations building at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi and other delegates from Andretti Autosport learned about the lives and work of pilots, maintainers and other Airmen who support the mission to build the future of airpower.
 

luke-visit2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, briefs delegates from Andretti Autosport and members of Luke’s command team on the capabilities of the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The Andretti Autosport team, which included racecar driver Alexander Rossi , learned about the aircraft, mission, and Airmen at Luke.
 

luke-visit3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver; Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, talk about aspects of the wing’s mission at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi visited Luke as part of a small delegation from Andretti Autosport in order to learn about the base and its Airmen.
 

luke-visit4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Andretti Autosport team on the wing mission at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The team toured the base and greeted Airmen.
 

luke-visit5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, receives a gift of appreciation from the Andretti Autosport team at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The visit provided the Andretti Autosport team insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.
 

luke-visit6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, listens as Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Gregory, 56th Maintenance Group superintendent, and other members of the 56th MXG, talk about aircraft weapons and ordnance at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi’s visit raised awareness of the manpower and resources that go into driving the mission at an Air Force base.
 

luke-visit7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, asks questions about aircraft weapons to members of the 56th Maintenance Group during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. His visit allowed Airmen a chance to meet the athlete and exchange details about their work and lives.
 

luke-visit8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander; Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver; and Master Sgt. Justin Kruithof, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight superintendent, talk about the F-16 Fighting Falcon and its capabilities at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi, an Indycar racer, greeted Airmen at a variety of locations as he toured the base.
 

luke-visit9

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport team race car driver, autographs a helmet during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The Andretti Autosport team visited various units around base to gain insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.
 

luke-visit10

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, autographs photos of himself to hand out to Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. Rossi visited the base as part of a small delegation from Andretti Autosport in order to learn more and the mission and Airmen at Luke AFB.
 

luke-visit11

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport team race car driver, poses for a group photo with Thunderbolts from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. During their visit, Rossi and his team visited various units around base to gain insight on the mission of Luke and its Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Contracting exercise readies Airmen for emergencies

The 56th Contracting Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., conducted an exercise in February to prepare their Airmen to deploy in support of any wartime or peacetime emergency. This year, the exercise trained Airmen on how to implement recovery efforts after a stateside natural disaster. “We must always be prepared for bare base operations...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

56th Communications Squadron breaks ground on new operations building

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Construction helmets sit atop painted shovels before the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the 56th Communications Squadron’s new facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-weapons2

61st AMU Weapons Load

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Staff Sgt. Matthew Perry, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares to load a GBU-12 Paveway II munition on an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force ...
 
Full Story »

 