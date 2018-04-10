The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


April 10, 2018
 

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

This month’s edition includes follow-up coverage of the Luke Days 2018 air show and open house. What a great weekend, full of fun, energy and awesome displays of air power! You’ll find photos and information throughout the publication, as well as a nice photo feature on our center spread, pages 10 and 11. On a more somber note, the air show and military worlds experienced shock and sadness this week at the loss of USAF Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, during a routine training flight over the Nevada Test and Training Range on April 4. We have been covering this developing story for you online on our website, and with regular updates posted to this Facebook page. Click through to page 19 of this issue for more on this story. In this month’s Salutes and Awards section, page 4, we have coverage of the March 3 Chief Recognition ceremony.

All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting April 6. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews



 

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local

Contracting exercise readies Airmen for emergencies

The 56th Contracting Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., conducted an exercise in February to prepare their Airmen to deploy in support of any wartime or peacetime emergency. This year, the exercise trained Airmen on how to implement recovery efforts after a stateside natural disaster. “We must always be prepared for bare base operations...
 
Local
luke-visit7

Andretti Autosport Visit

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander; and Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport racecar driver, walk through the entrance to the 61st FS operations building a...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

56th Communications Squadron breaks ground on new operations building

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Construction helmets sit atop painted shovels before the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the 56th Communications Squadron’s new facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.,...
 
