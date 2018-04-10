Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

This month’s edition includes follow-up coverage of the Luke Days 2018 air show and open house. What a great weekend, full of fun, energy and awesome displays of air power! You’ll find photos and information throughout the publication, as well as a nice photo feature on our center spread, pages 10 and 11. On a more somber note, the air show and military worlds experienced shock and sadness this week at the loss of USAF Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, during a routine training flight over the Nevada Test and Training Range on April 4. We have been covering this developing story for you online on our website, and with regular updates posted to this Facebook page. Click through to page 19 of this issue for more on this story. In this month’s Salutes and Awards section, page 4, we have coverage of the March 3 Chief Recognition ceremony.

All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting April 6. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews