April 13, 2018
 

Luke hosts 2018 first quarter Load Crew Competition

luke-load-crew1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airman 1st Class Makiah Green, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches guidance fins onto an inert air-to-air missile during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. Green and other members of her three-person team divided responsibilities and used high-stress communication techniques to load an aircraft with weapons as quickly and as safely as they could.
 

luke-load-crew2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airman 1st Class Ryan Tauoa, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Luis Santiago, 61st AMU weapons load crew lead, prepare an inert bomb for loading as judges observe during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. Six teams from different AMUs competed to load F-16 Fighting Falcons and F-35 Lightning IIs.
 

luke-load-crew3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airman Michael Gutierrez, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches an inert bomb to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. Teams of three load crew members used teamwork, communication, and technical knowledge to race to load weapons onto fighter aircraft under the watchful eye of experienced judges.
 

luke-load-crew4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Judges start the timer on a weapons load crew from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit as they compete in the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. The team competed against others to load weapons onto a fighter aircraft correctly and safely in the fastest time.
 

luke-load-crew5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Judges observe as a weapons load crew from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares an inert bomb for loading during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. The 62nd AMU team beat five other teams to win the competition.
 

luke-load-crew6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Luis Santiago, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew lead, prepares an inert bomb for loading during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. The competition saw load crew teams from the 61st, 62nd, 63rd, 309th, 310th, and 425th AMUs compete to load a mock mission set of ordnance onto F-35 Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons in the fastest time.
 

luke-load-crew7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airman 1st Class Jaylen Burton, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, raises an inert bomb with a utility lift while Staff Sgt. Cameron Platt, 309th AMU weapons load crew lead, attaches it to a pylon on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 2018 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 6. Along with the 310th and 425th AMUs, the 309th team competed to load F-16s while the teams from 61st, 62nd, and 63rd AMUs loaded F-35 Lightning IIs.



 

