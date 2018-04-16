The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Smoothie Bike


 

luke-bike1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airmen from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit participate in blending their own smoothie on a smoothie bike presented by the 56th Medical Group health promotions at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The 56th MDG is celebrating National Nutrition Month by inspiring Thunderbolts to eat healthier and promoting overall wellness.
 

luke-bike2

Yyolany Caffery, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron health promotions coordinator, pours a smoothie into sampling cups during the smoothie bike demonstration at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The bike demonstration promotes National Nutrition Month, which the 56th MDG is using to inspire Thunderbolts to eat healthier and promote overall wellness.
 

luke-bike3

A 56th Medical Group health promotions member puts smoothie ingredients into a blender at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The 56th MDG is celebrating National Nutrition Month by inspiring Thunderbolts to eat healthier and promoting overall wellness.
 

luke-bike4

An Airman from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit powers a blender with a stationary bike during 56th Medical Group health promotion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The 56th MDG is celebrating National Nutrition Month, which is themed “Go Further with Food.” The campaign focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and exercising habits.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


