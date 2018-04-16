



Airmen from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit participate in blending their own smoothie on a smoothie bike presented by the 56th Medical Group health promotions at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The 56th MDG is celebrating National Nutrition Month by inspiring Thunderbolts to eat healthier and promoting overall wellness.



An Airman from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit powers a blender with a stationary bike during 56th Medical Group health promotion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2018. The 56th MDG is celebrating National Nutrition Month, which is themed “Go Further with Food.” The campaign focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and exercising habits.