Day 1: Official Honor Guard trains local Airmen

Local Honor Guard Airmen stand at attention as they learn from instructors from the U.S. Air Force’s official Honor Guard team April 16, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the Air Force Honor Guard team came to Luke to train local Honor Guard members on special techniques, formations, and demonstrations.



Local Honor Guard Airmen stand in line during a formation practice under the direction of instructors from the U.S. Air Force’s official Honor Guard team April 16, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the Air Force Honor Guard team came to Luke to train local Honor Guard members on special techniques, formations, and demonstrations.



Local Honor Guard Airmen practice foot placement during formation training under the direction of instructors from the U.S. Air Force’s official Honor Guard team April 16, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Honor Guard members perform special formations and demonstrate military tradition and discipline at a variety of military and civilian ceremonies and events.



Members of Honor Guard units from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and other local areas, perform jumping jacks under the direction of instructors from the official U.S. Air Force Honor Guard April 16, 2018. The Air Force Honor Guard visited Luke as part of an effort to enrich the skill sets of localized Honor Guard units at individual bases.



Members of Honor Guard units from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and other local areas, perform pushups under the direction of instructors from the official U.S. Air Force Honor Guard April 16, 2018. The Air Force Honor Guard visited Luke as part of an effort to enrich the skill sets of localized Honor Guard units at individual bases.



Airman 1st Class Jon Davila, Luke Honor Guard member, receives instruction on his stance in formation from Tech Sgt. Jerome Bryan, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor, April 16, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Air Force Honor Guard instructors will be at Luke teaching local Honor Guard members special formations and demonstrations until April 25, where the trainees will perform everything they’ve learned in a graduation ceremony.