The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 23, 2018
 

Luke Egress Airmen reduce F-35 canopy shaped charge replacement time by 120 hours

Tags:
Senior Airman Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, learns about an innovative process for F-35 Lightning II canopy component replacement from Staff Sgt. Tyler Volk, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress technician April 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th CMS spent two months refining the process to replace the charges that separate the canopy from the jet during ejection, condensing it from 10 days to three.

Over the past two months, Airmen from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron’s Egress Systems Flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., developed a new process for the replacement of flexible linear shaped charges on F-35 Lightning II canopies.

In an emergency situation when an F-35 pilot is required to eject, the FLSC is the component responsible for destroying and separating the canopy from the rest of the jet, giving the pilot’s seat a clear path to depart the aircraft.

To ensure the charges function correctly and safely, they are regularly replaced. Before February, the process to replace the charges took several teams of maintainers more than a week.

“The explosives we maintain have expiration dates and life limits, may receive damage over time, and may face other issues,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Bessery, 56th CMS egress technician. “When we first started replacing them, it was a very long process. Our first one took ten days. We knew we needed to speed it up.”

The 56th CMS began their effort to reduce the FLSC replacement time by assessing shortcomings and identifying possible improvements.

The initial replacement process contained numerous steps which had to be completed sequentially. Several steps contained wait times lasting between 24 and 36 hours.
 “There was a lot we had to do, and with the amount of time each task took, we had different sections waiting for us to hand it off so that they could do their part of the process,” Bessery said. “We knew there were a lot of things we could consolidate.”

In total, the entire FLSC replacement process took approximately 178 hours. Since February, the 56th CMS’s egress technicians reduced that time to 58 hours, and will reduce it even further in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is a 24-hour turnaround,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Volk, 56th CMS egress technician. “One shift removes the canopy and strips it, one shift lays the charge, and one shift rebuilds the canopy and puts it back on the jet. This should allow us to have the aircraft down for one day, instead of one week.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, greets egress flight Airmen from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron during a visit in recognition of their accomplishments April 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The egress section developed an innovative process for replacing F-35 Lightning II flexible linear shaped charges, a crucial component of the ejection system, which will reduce maintenance time from 178 hours to 51 by May.

Before any changes were made, the 56th CMS knew the best place to determine if there were more efficient ways to perform the process was from the source of the canopies and producer of the F-35: Lockheed Martin.

“We use a template to perform the measurements necessary to conduct an FLSC replacement,” Volk said. “We were previously relying on Lockheed to supply that template.”

According to Volk, with the help of some Lockheed specifications and on-base manufacturing resources, the 56th CMS was able to produce their own multi-piece template which was both cheaper and easier to use.

“We spoke to a Lockheed expert who was able to procure drawings for us,” Bessery said. “We made our own template to specifications, and were able to divide it into smaller pieces, which saved us time.”

The egress section further identified that the time spent pre-shaping charges could be dramatically reduced and eventually eliminated entirely.

“A pre-shape involves laying the flexible charge out in the canopy, letting it sit for a day to mold, and then adhering it,” Bessery said. “When we tried a replacement without it, everything went well, and we cut out 24 hours from the process with the removal of a single step.”

The egress section also discovered there were steps along the process that could be completed concurrently, instead of in sequence, without interfering with one another.

“With the pre-shape out, we could now lay and adhere the flexible charge at the same time,” Bessery said. “We could do the fillet seal immediately, and on the same day do retainers, manifolds, and windows.”

Finally the egress section improved training processes to maximize the number of Airmen who could complete the replacement.

“We suddenly started getting a lot of them [replacements] in and we didn’t have enough people,” Bessery said. “Now we have enough people to do three shifts through three days and have everything installed back on the aircraft by the end of the third day.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Ryan Bessery, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Egress technician, second from left, briefs Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, fifth from left, on new measurement templates for F-35 Lightning II canopy maintenance produced in house April 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Along with other innovations, the egress section has used in-house production of the templates to significantly reduce the replacement time on flexible linear shaped charges in F-35 canopies.

Through a combination of research, redeveloped training processes, in-house manufacturing, and work integration, the egress section estimates the total FLSC replacement time will be reduced to 51 hours by May, eliminating 127 hours per replacement from the initial process.

The 56th CMS is already preparing to share their knowledge with other F-35 bases around the country.

“We’ve built six new templates to send to all of the F-35 bases,” Volk said.

They also recently sent an Airman to Hill Air Force Base, Utah to advise on their process with the hope of sending more in the future.

As the F-35 program continues to expand, Volk and Bessery are confident the new process will redefine, improve, and set the standard for FLSC maintenance procedures, changing the Air Force from right here at the 56th Fighter Wing.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Tax Deadline 5K

Luke AFB airmen participated in a 5K to celebrate the deadline of tax season April 20, 2018
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Luke F-16C emergency lands, pilot ejects

An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. at approximately 10:35 a.m., April 24 during a routine trai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron wins ‘Roadeo’ fuel truck competition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Airman Johnny Jackson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operations distributor, prepares to connect a fuel hose to an F-16 Fighting Falcon April 19, 2018, at Luke Air F...
 
Full Story »

 