April 27, 2018
 

Arizona Diamonbacks scoreboard dedication ceremony

luke-diamondbacks1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Mark Grace, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, speaks with Thunderbolts during a ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondbacks, together with Arizona Public Service, presented Luke AFB with a new scoreboard for field number three.
 

luke-diamondbacks2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Mark Grace, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, throws the ceremonial pitch during the scoreboard ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondbacks, together with Arizona Public Service, presented Luke AFB with a new scoreboard for field number three.
 

luke-diamondbacks3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, and Mark Grace, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, cut a ribbon during the scoreboard ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondbacks, together with Arizona Public Service, presented Luke AFB with a new scoreboard for field number three.
 

luke-diamondbacks4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Staff Sgt. Savier Hernandez-Beltre, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, hits the ball during a scrimmage matchup after the scoreboard ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondbacks, together with Arizona Public Service, presented Luke AFB with a new scoreboard for field number three.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


