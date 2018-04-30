The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


April 30, 2018
 

Days of Remembrance 2018

Why do we remember the Holocaust?

The Days of Remembrance allows Airmen to mourn the loss of so many lives, celebrate those who saved them, honor those who survived and contemplate the obligations of those living.

Thanks to the Luke AFB Chapel for facilitating this year’s memorial and sponsoring The Hiding Room. All with base access are invited to stop by Thursday until 4:30pm and Friday 8am – 4:30pm to experience The Hiding Room for themselves!



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Second Lady Karen Pence speaks to military spouses at Luke AFB

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, listens to military spouses during a listening session at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 1, 201...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Luke family’s blind son awarded service dog

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Hunter Codding, 4, bonds with his soon-to-be service dog, Indy, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2018. Hunter was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which ...
 
Local
luke-diamondbacks1

Arizona Diamonbacks scoreboard dedication ceremony

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Mark Grace, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, speaks with Thunderbolts during a ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondba...
 
