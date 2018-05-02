The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

May 2, 2018
 

Second Lady Karen Pence speaks to military spouses at Luke AFB

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, listens to military spouses during a listening session at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 1, 2018. The session provided spouses the opportunity to speak about the benefits and challenges of military spouse life.

Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., for her first time to talk to military spouses May 1.

After a brief meeting with Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, the Second Lady attended one of many listening sessions planned at military installations across the country with spouses in an effort to gain perspective into military spouse life.

“We’re going to spend the whole summer listening to spouses and some of the issues that they deal with that are unique to military spouses,” said Pence.

Spouses took turns introducing themselves and talking about some of their benefits and challenges.

“Today I specifically spoke about special needs children and transitioning from base to base and the accommodations that we need as we move,” said Miana Atkins, 56th FW Key Spouse.

Though many struggles of military life were brought up during the session with the Second Lady, several praises were discussed as well.

“Some of the benefits we hit on were the network that spouses have and that we build between each other,” said Christina Wendall, 56th FW Key Spouse.

“They might say, ‘being a military spouse is a difficult life,’ but there are so many benefits and so many rewards and it was so great to hear some of the stories they’ve had over the years,” said Pence.

As the Second Lady conversed with the spouses she offered words of encouragement and discusses bringing spouse concerns to the Department of Defense, Department of Labor and the American Red Cross.

“One thing I do know we can do, and we will absolutely do, and that’s raise awareness of how important our military spouses are,” said Pence.

As the listening session concluded Pence gave a military spouse bracelet to all who participated in the discussion to commemorate the occasion.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Luke family’s blind son awarded service dog

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Hunter Codding, 4, bonds with his soon-to-be service dog, Indy, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2018. Hunter was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Days of Remembrance 2018

Why do we remember the Holocaust? The Days of Remembrance allows Airmen to mourn the loss of so many lives, celebrate those who saved them, honor those who survived and contemplate the obligations of those living. Thanks to the Luke AFB Chapel for facilitating this year’s memorial and sponsoring The Hiding Room. All with base access are invited to stop by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-diamondbacks1

Arizona Diamonbacks scoreboard dedication ceremony

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Mark Grace, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, speaks with Thunderbolts during a ribbon cutting ceremony April 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Diamondba...
 
Full Story »

 