AETC recognizes Tbolts

The following individuals and units received Air Education and Training Command Awards:
Paralegal
Airman: Airman 1st Class Clayton Selman, 56 FW Legal Office
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Nikki Walberg, 56th FW JA
Operations, plans and programs
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Ross, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance
Unit: 56th Operations Support Squadron
NCO: Staff Sgt. Andrew King, 56th OSS
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Jae Paulsen, 56th OSS
Enlisted instructor: Tech. Sgt. Michael Kimball, 56th OSS
Field grade officer: Maj. Jonathan Baker, 56th OSS
Civilian: Edward Rutkowski, 56th OSS
Contributions in budget formulation or
execution
Comptroller: Nicole Eades, 56th CPTS
Key spouse
Christina Wendall, 56th Fighter Wing