Lightning II strikes in sky over ILA Berlin air show

Two F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron landed in Berlin, Germany, April 20 as part of the United States delegation for the 2018 Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace Berlin Air and Trade Show.

The F-35 logged its longest nonstop flight to date, lasting just over 11 hours before touching down in Germany for the first time, a testament to the men and women who maintain and operate the F-35.

The aircraft were on public display April 25 through 29.

Participation in the ILA Berlin promotes standardization and interoperability of equipment with NATO allies and other potential coalition partners, highlighting the strength of the U.S. commitment to the security of Europe.

The lead aircraft was piloted by Capt. Andrew Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team commander and pilot. The F-35 Heritage Flight Team is comprised of one pilot and 12 maintainers, all stationed at Luke AFB.

The F-35 Heritage Flight Team is scheduled to take part in 13 air shows during the 2018 season providing an extraordinary opportunity for the public to see the F-35 first-hand and learn about the skill and precision of America’s Airmen.

To learn more about the F-35 Heritage Flight Team visit: http://www.luke.af.mil/F-35-Heritage-Flt-Team/

