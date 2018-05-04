The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


News

May 4, 2018
 

LRS wins ‘Roadeo’ fuel truck competition

Tags:
by Senior Airman RIDGE SHAN
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
Airman Johnny Jackson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operations distributor, prepares to connect a fuel hose to an F-16 Fighting Falcon April 19 at Luke Air Force Base. Jackson, along with his 56th LRS teammates, won a fuel truck competition, beating out teams from Davis-Monthan AFB and Nellis AFB.

A team of 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management Airmen won the 2018 Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants “Roadeo” competition hosted at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8 and 9.

The competition pitted teams of POL Airmen from Luke AFB, Davis-Monthan AFB and Nellis AFB against each other in a series of challenges related to driving and maintaining a fuel truck.

“The competition was great and I was just happy to be a part of it,” said Airman Johnny Jackson, 56th LRS fuels operations distributor and Luke competitor. “It took a lot of work to win.”

The annual competition allows Airmen from bases across the Southwest United States to demonstrate their technical prowess and vehicle operations skills.

“This is a tradition we’ve had in our fuels career field for decades now,” said Master Sgt. Jason Champagne, 56th LRS fuels operations manager. “It’s a good event and it’s a good opportunity for the Airmen to spend time with their peers, to network, and to learn and find out how other shops operate.”

The first two challenges required crews to maneuver a truck through traffic-cone courses without exiting the track or hitting any cones. The third challenge required crews to race to change their truck’s tires.

“The first event was a slalom where we had to quickly back up into a coned area at an angle without hitting anything,” Jackson said. “The next one was a figure-eight where we had to drive around it in the fastest time, and the last event was a tire change with teams of four.”

The 56th LRS team, composed of Jackson, Senior Airman Adam Ingerman, Airman 1st Class Andre Uzila, and Airman 1st Class Jaymon Gick, won both the figure-eight and tire change events and edged out the overall victory. Jackson attributes the 56th LRS team’s success to training and preparedness.

“We practiced for about three months on and off, and when the time got closer, we went for about two weeks straight,” Jackson said. “For Airman Uzila, Gick, and I, it was our first time competing, and we didn’t know if we had what it took since everyone else had done it before, but we won. It felt good to get back what we put in.”

Next year, Luke will host the competition as the reigning champions.

“It’s a tradition in the POL career field to compete against each other and have that rivalry with other flights,” Champagne said. “Now, since we got to take the trophy home, everyone wants to come to Phoenix,”

Jackson is confident the 56th LRS fuels management flight’s success will be replicated.

“Our chances are already great,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be our second time, we’re going to practice, and we have the home field advantage.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Marvel’s Black Panther sets tone for leaders

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — My family and I had movie night a couple of weeks ago, and as I was watching, I was immediately struck by the leadership modeling prevalent in the movie. For years, Air Force Professional Military Education has had leaders watch the movie “Twelve O’Clock High” as a portrayal of leadership...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Leaders remember “high-touch” tactics

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Technology has revolutionized our lives and the Air Force. Our high-tech culture and military are capable of unprecedented effectiveness and agility due to the speed of communication. In many facets of our personal and professional lives, technology gives us the ability to communicate rapidly and accomplish a variety of tasks...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

AETC recognizes Tbolts

The following individuals and units received Air Education and Training Command Awards: Paralegal Airman: Airman 1st Class Clayton Selman, 56 FW Legal Office Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Nikki Walberg, 56th FW JA Operations, plans and programs NCO: Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Ross, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance Unit: 56th Operations Support Squadron NCO:...
 
Full Story »

 