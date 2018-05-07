The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

May 7, 2018
 

AF Honor Guard training team graduates Luke honor guardsmen

Tags:
Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

The honor guard rifle team stands ready during an exhibition at their graduation ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2018. An Air Force Honor Guard mobile training team spent 10 days training 24 base honor guardsmen on dress and appearance, rifle team, color guard, and pallbearing.

An Air Force Honor Guard mobile training team from Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington, D.C., graduated a group of 24 local honor guardsmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2018.

The trainers from the Air Force’s premier honor guard spent 10 days with the group, ensuring they meet the honor guard’s high standards for dress and appearance, rifle team, color guard and pallbearing.

The base honor guardsmen displayed their polished skills during an exhibition of an active duty funeral sequence, which consists of a 20-member base honor guard team: seven for the rifle team, eight pallbearers, four color guardsmen and a bugler.

Tech. Sgt. Jerome Bryan, flight chief for the Air Force Honor Guard Training Flight, and his team, travels around the world to ensure the Air Force is well-represented when its base honor guard teams conduct funeral ceremonies.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

The pallbearer team prepares to move a casket during an exhibition at their graduation ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2018. The Luke Airmen performed a 20-member active duty funeral sequence, consisting of rifle team, color guard, pallbearers and a bugler.

“It’s all about representing every member of the Air Force,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure that when we go out there we represent them and we represent excellence, which is why we ensure everything is standardized, that whatever we train here we train at any other base the same exact way.”

Bryan praised the Luke Airmen for getting through the training and for their trainability and desire to learn.

“One of the most important things with Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard is the people. They seem to be very close knit, very coachable, very trainable, and they made the experience worthwhile,” he said.

Airman 1st Class Robin Cooter, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief and base honor guardsmen, said the whole Honor Guard experience is worthwhile and looks forward to continuing to represent Luke as the base provides its valued service across Arizona.

“Honor guard is so rewarding, going to these funerals, having these experiences, with people you don’t know, to give their spouse or family members’ their final rights. It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in the military and probably my entire life,” he said.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

The eight-member pallbearer team finishes folding the American flag during an exhibition at their graduation ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2018. The team is used for active duty service member’s funeral ceremony.

 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Airman 1st Class Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi, base honor guardsman, delivers the message of condolence along with the folded American flag to a spouse role player during an exhibition at their graduation ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2018. Twenty-four base honor guardsmen graduated from the 10-day training course.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Marvel’s Black Panther sets tone for leaders

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — My family and I had movie night a couple of weeks ago, and as I was watching, I was immediately struck by the leadership modeling prevalent in the movie. For years, Air Force Professional Military Education has had leaders watch the movie “Twelve O’Clock High” as a portrayal of leadership...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Leaders remember “high-touch” tactics

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Technology has revolutionized our lives and the Air Force. Our high-tech culture and military are capable of unprecedented effectiveness and agility due to the speed of communication. In many facets of our personal and professional lives, technology gives us the ability to communicate rapidly and accomplish a variety of tasks...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

LRS wins ‘Roadeo’ fuel truck competition

A team of 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management Airmen won the 2018 Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants “Roadeo” competition hosted at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 8 and 9. The competition pitted teams of PO...
 
Full Story »

 