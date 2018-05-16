SFS, EOD visit local middle school

A 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician talks about his equipment and work with a group of students from L. Thomas Heck Middle School April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th CES EOD joined several flights of Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron in visiting the middle school.



A student from L. Thomas Heck Middle School smiles through the visor of a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal bomb suit helmet April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Students could try on suits, uniform items, and other protective wear commonly used by Luke Air Force Base Airmen.



Members of L. Thomas Heck Middle School’s sixth-grade class pose for a photo with members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The table in the center contained food and entertainment items to be sent in care packages to deployed service members.



Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight interact with students from L. Thomas Heck Middle School April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Together with the 56th Security Forces Squadron, Luke Airmen visited the school to thank them for their efforts in providing care packages for deployed service members and to immerse them, for a brief period of time, in military customs.



A student tries on the protective vest and helmet of a 56th Security Forces Squadron patrolman April 20, 2018, at L. Thomas Heck Middle School, Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th SFS and a group of explosive ordnance disposal Airmen from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron provided displays for students who collected food and entertainment material to send care packages to deployed service members.



Senior Airman Melissa Ledezma, 56th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, helps a student from L. Thomas Heck Middle School try on her protective vest April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th SFS brought vehicles, protective wear, and a military working dog to show off to students during their visit to the school.



Students from L. Thomas Heck Middle school fiddle with police handcuffs during the 56th Security Forces Squadron visit April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Students from each grade had a chance to interact with and learn from Luke Air Force Base Airmen.