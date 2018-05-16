The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


May 16, 2018
 

SFS, EOD visit local middle school

luke-school1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician talks about his equipment and work with a group of students from L. Thomas Heck Middle School April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th CES EOD joined several flights of Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron in visiting the middle school.
 

luke-school2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A student from L. Thomas Heck Middle School smiles through the visor of a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal bomb suit helmet April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Students could try on suits, uniform items, and other protective wear commonly used by Luke Air Force Base Airmen.
 

luke-school3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Members of L. Thomas Heck Middle School’s sixth-grade class pose for a photo with members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The table in the center contained food and entertainment items to be sent in care packages to deployed service members.
 

luke-school4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight interact with students from L. Thomas Heck Middle School April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Together with the 56th Security Forces Squadron, Luke Airmen visited the school to thank them for their efforts in providing care packages for deployed service members and to immerse them, for a brief period of time, in military customs.
 

luke-school5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A student tries on the protective vest and helmet of a 56th Security Forces Squadron patrolman April 20, 2018, at L. Thomas Heck Middle School, Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th SFS and a group of explosive ordnance disposal Airmen from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron provided displays for students who collected food and entertainment material to send care packages to deployed service members.
 

luke-school6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Senior Airman Melissa Ledezma, 56th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, helps a student from L. Thomas Heck Middle School try on her protective vest April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. The 56th SFS brought vehicles, protective wear, and a military working dog to show off to students during their visit to the school.
 

luke-school7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Students from L. Thomas Heck Middle school fiddle with police handcuffs during the 56th Security Forces Squadron visit April 20, 2018, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Students from each grade had a chance to interact with and learn from Luke Air Force Base Airmen.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


