A competitor at the Taste of Luke cooking competition peels an avocado at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. The cooking competition, like others that the 56th Force Support Squadron hosts throughout the year, required competitors to cook three different dishes, an appetizer, an entrée, and a dessert, to complete a three-course meal.



Airman 1st Class Joel Hendrickson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, and Senior Airman David Escobar, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepare Asian-style food for judging during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Three teams of Luke Airmen competed against each other in a competition to cook Asian-inspired food in honor of Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which takes place throughout May.



A team of competitors waits hear the results from the judges during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Three teams competed to cook the best three-course meal in a full-service kitchen with fresh ingredients.



A pineapple dessert sits waiting to be served at the Taste of Luke Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Competitors were required to cook an appetizer, entrée, and dessert using special challenge ingredients like balsamic vinegar and red pepper jelly.



A judge writes down his score after tasting an appetizer during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Food was judged based on criteria such as presentation, flavor, and incorporation of special ingredients.



Joe Lucidi, a local restaurant owner, judges an appetizer during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Lucidi was one of three guest judges, the other two were also from local restaurants.



The finished product of Airman 1st Class Joel Hendrickson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, and Senior Airman David Escobar’s, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, sits on a tray ready during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Hendrickson and Escobar took first place.