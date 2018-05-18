The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


May 18, 2018
 

Taste of Luke

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A competitor at the Taste of Luke cooking competition peels an avocado at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. The cooking competition, like others that the 56th Force Support Squadron hosts throughout the year, required competitors to cook three different dishes, an appetizer, an entrée, and a dessert, to complete a three-course meal.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airman 1st Class Joel Hendrickson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, and Senior Airman David Escobar, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepare Asian-style food for judging during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Three teams of Luke Airmen competed against each other in a competition to cook Asian-inspired food in honor of Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which takes place throughout May.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A team of competitors waits hear the results from the judges during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Three teams competed to cook the best three-course meal in a full-service kitchen with fresh ingredients.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A pineapple dessert sits waiting to be served at the Taste of Luke Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Competitors were required to cook an appetizer, entrée, and dessert using special challenge ingredients like balsamic vinegar and red pepper jelly.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A judge writes down his score after tasting an appetizer during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Food was judged based on criteria such as presentation, flavor, and incorporation of special ingredients.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Joe Lucidi, a local restaurant owner, judges an appetizer during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Lucidi was one of three guest judges, the other two were also from local restaurants.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

The finished product of Airman 1st Class Joel Hendrickson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, and Senior Airman David Escobar’s, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, sits on a tray ready during the Taste of Luke cooking competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2018. Hendrickson and Escobar took first place.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


