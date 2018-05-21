The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke expedites patient results with network-approved CT scanner

Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
Luke AFB, Ariz.

Over the past two years, radiology personnel at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., have saved the Air Force time and money since they began using the first secured network-approved computed tomography scanner.

The CT scanner allows the 56th Medical Group personnel to process scans here instead of sending patients off-base to have scans accomplished, effectively cutting out the middle man.

“Having this CT scanner here at Luke, we’re saving the patients travel time and expenses of going to hospitals on the other side of town,” said Daniel Hunt, 56th MDG computed tomography technologist. “We’re able to get the patients results up to two weeks faster than at off-base medical facilities.”

The CT scanner also cuts the time of conducting scans in half compared to older models, which reduces the patients’ overall exposure to radiation.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A computerized tomography scanner, located at the 56th Medical Group at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., ensures efficient and complete scans of Luke’s Airmen, May 15, 2018. This is the only secure network approved CT scanner available to the Air Force.

With the machine connected to an Air Force secure network, scans can be accessed Air Force wide, said Hunt.

Radiology technicians have completed more than 6,000 scans, saving upwards of $3,000 per scan, since the 56th MDG began using the CT scanner.

“I can’t even tell you the thousands of dollars we’ve saved the by having this unit here,” said Staff Sgt. April Grant, 56th MDG X-ray technician.

Having CT scanners connected to the secure network is one way the Air Force is ensuring it provides high-quality healthcare to today’s Airmen to increase overall Airmen health and improve mission readiness.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Daniel Hunt, 56th Medical Group computed tomography technologist, calibrates a CT scanner, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 15, 2018. The CT scanner provides the ability to share scans across the Air Force network.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Daniel Hunt, 56th Medical Group computed tomography technologist, views a head scan at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 15, 2018. The 56th MDG’s CT scanner performs a wider array of scans compared to older models preventing patients from being referred off base saving time and money and increasing the quality of care to Airmen and their families.



 

