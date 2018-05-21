The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

May 21, 2018
 

Team Luke runs for Air Force Assistance Fund

luke-afaf1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Luke Airmen run down the road during the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The run helped to raise awareness for the AFAF campaign that offers financial assistance to Active Duty and retired Airmen and their families in the form of small loans, education loans and grants and living conditions.
 

luke-afaf2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An individual runs during the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The run began at the base track, looped through the residential area of the base, and returned to the track. Created in 1957, the annual six-week campaign raises money for charitable affiliates that provide support to Airmen and their families in times of financial need.
 

luke-afaf3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Participants in the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run approach the finish line May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. In 2017, Airmen and their families assigned to Air Education and Training Command received more than $200,000 in AFAF assistance.
 

luke-afaf4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Runners set off on the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Though the wing did not reach its goal, more than 500 Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing pledged more than $40,000 to the AFAF.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


