Team Luke runs for Air Force Assistance Fund

Luke Airmen run down the road during the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The run helped to raise awareness for the AFAF campaign that offers financial assistance to Active Duty and retired Airmen and their families in the form of small loans, education loans and grants and living conditions.



An individual runs during the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The run began at the base track, looped through the residential area of the base, and returned to the track. Created in 1957, the annual six-week campaign raises money for charitable affiliates that provide support to Airmen and their families in times of financial need.



Participants in the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run approach the finish line May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. In 2017, Airmen and their families assigned to Air Education and Training Command received more than $200,000 in AFAF assistance.



Runners set off on the Air Force Assistance Fund 5-kilometer Fun Run May 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Though the wing did not reach its goal, more than 500 Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing pledged more than $40,000 to the AFAF.