The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

June 1, 2018
 

ALS graduates 36 from class 18-4

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen May 10 from class 18-4.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Joffrey Matute, 56th Communications Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Ryan Sanfilippo, 56th Operations Support Squadron; Brian Smith, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Noah Carpenter, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Commandant’s Award: Ryan Sanfilippo, 56th OSS

Academic Achievement Award: Michael Biay, 56th Medical Operations Squadron

Other senior airmen graduates are:

56th Fighter Wing

Monet Villacorte

56th Comptroller Squadron

Alexander Hayden

56th OSS

Brittany Pepe

607th Air Control Squadron

Chris Aguilar and William Hesson

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Bradley Isom

56th EMS

Ricardo Cavazos-Intharaphet, Daryl Goodwyn, Christopher Miller and Tristian Nicodemus

56th AMXS

Michael Abarca, Alexander Beedy, Anthony Chavez, Teddy Colbert, Christopher Johnson, Jorge Lizarraga, Jonathan Malloy and Branden Perez

756th AMXS

Anthony Aubuchon, Edgar Avila and Hunter Nelson

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Geoffrey Moreland

56th Security Forces Squadron

Lauren Clifton and Eric Hauss

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Kenneth McDonald

56th MDOS

Justin Gachalian

944th Medical Squadron

Susan Groenke and Ashley Wells

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

Rachael Helton

161st LRS

Tameara Diefendorf

162nd CES

Matthew Moore



 

