ALS graduates 36 from class 18-4

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen May 10 from class 18-4.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Joffrey Matute, 56th Communications Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Ryan Sanfilippo, 56th Operations Support Squadron; Brian Smith, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Noah Carpenter, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Ryan Sanfilippo, 56th OSS
Academic Achievement Award: Michael Biay, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Other senior airmen graduates are:
56th Fighter Wing
Monet Villacorte
56th Comptroller Squadron
Alexander Hayden
56th OSS
Brittany Pepe
607th Air Control Squadron
Chris Aguilar and William Hesson
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Bradley Isom
56th EMS
Ricardo Cavazos-Intharaphet, Daryl Goodwyn, Christopher Miller and Tristian Nicodemus
56th AMXS
Michael Abarca, Alexander Beedy, Anthony Chavez, Teddy Colbert, Christopher Johnson, Jorge Lizarraga, Jonathan Malloy and Branden Perez
756th AMXS
Anthony Aubuchon, Edgar Avila and Hunter Nelson
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Geoffrey Moreland
56th Security Forces Squadron
Lauren Clifton and Eric Hauss
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Kenneth McDonald
56th MDOS
Justin Gachalian
944th Medical Squadron
Susan Groenke and Ashley Wells
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Rachael Helton
161st LRS
Tameara Diefendorf
162nd CES
Matthew Moore