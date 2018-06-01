Changes coming to: TRICARE retiree dental program

Do you have TRICARE Retiree Dental Program coverage now? If so, then you need to know that the TRDP will end on Dec. 31, 2018.

Not to worry — anyone who was in TRDP this year or would have been eligible for the plan, will be able to choose a dental plan from among 10 dental carriers in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program. You’ll be able to enroll in FEDVIP during the 2018 Federal Benefits Open Season, which runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. Coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2019.

Previously, FEDVIP was not available to Defense Department beneficiaries, but it will now be available to those who would have been eligible for TRDP. As an added bonus, they will also be able to enroll in FEDVIP vision coverage, along with most active-duty family members.

More than 3.3 million people are currently covered by FEDVIP. You can choose from dental plans offered by 10 different carriers. To enroll in FEDVIP vision, you must be enrolled in a TRICARE health plan. You can decide if one of four vision plans meets your family’s needs. TRICARE Young Adult enrollees are not eligible to enroll in FEDVIP vision.

You may only enroll in a FEDVIP plan outside of open season if you experience a qualifying life event that allows you to do so. Any election in a FEDVIP plan remains in effect for the entire calendar year.

For more information, visit the FEDVIP-TRICARE website at www.tricare.benefeds.com and sign up for email notifications. You’ll get an email when new information is available and key dates approach. Future updates will include eligibility information, plans, carriers, rates, educational webinars and more.

