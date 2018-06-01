Wing announces quarterly award winners

The following individuals and units are base-wide quarterly award winners:
Senior Airman: Senior Airman Josie Cornella, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Michael Cleary, 56th EMS
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Chaunda Wharton, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Company grade officer: Capt. Amanda Buttitta, 54th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Field grade officer: Maj. Jeffrey Teel, 56th Training Squadron
CGO instructor: Capt. Dustin Edwards, 56th TRS
FGO instructor: Maj. Michael Watkins, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian (Category I): Christopher Peters, 56th LRS
Civilian (Category II): Harry Webber, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Kevin Cotton, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Key spouse: Greta Angelleli, 62nd Fighter Squadron
Ceremonial honor guardsman: Airman 1st Class Joel Hendrickson, 56th LRS
Most audacious team: Accessories Flight, 56th CMS
Outstanding dorm: Airman 1st Class James Pinckert, 56th CMS