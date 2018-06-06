56th LRS Individual Protect Equipment Journeymen ensure an efficient deployment line

Airman 1st Class Jasmyn Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, rehearses a deployment equipment distribution scenario with Staff Sgt. Hannah Hendry, 56th LRS IPE supervisor, June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Practicing pre-deployment processes helps ensure a fast and efficient deployment line for Airmen.
Airman 1st Class Jasmyn Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, grabs supplies for a deployment pack June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Marshall ensures all deploying Airmen have the correct size, type, and amount of equipment.
Senior Airman Tyler Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, assembles a gas mask June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Marshall ensures deploying Airmen’s safety by double checking the functionality of all gas masks.
Senior Airman Tyler Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, assembles a gas mask June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All returned gas masks go through a cleaning and disassembly line before IPE personnel check and restock them.