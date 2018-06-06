The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

June 6, 2018
 

56th LRS Individual Protect Equipment Journeymen ensure an efficient deployment line

Luke-LRS1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Jasmyn Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, rehearses a deployment equipment distribution scenario with Staff Sgt. Hannah Hendry, 56th LRS IPE supervisor, June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Practicing pre-deployment processes helps ensure a fast and efficient deployment line for Airmen.
 

Luke-LRS2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Jasmyn Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, grabs supplies for a deployment pack June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Marshall ensures all deploying Airmen have the correct size, type, and amount of equipment.
 

Luke-LRS3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Senior Airman Tyler Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, assembles a gas mask June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Marshall ensures deploying Airmen’s safety by double checking the functionality of all gas masks.
 

Luke-LRS4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Senior Airman Tyler Marshall, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, assembles a gas mask June 4, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All returned gas masks go through a cleaning and disassembly line before IPE personnel check and restock them.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Thunderbolt Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Thunderbolt Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – June 1, 2018 http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bhhi/ Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! Check out th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

OTS: ‘The assignment I never knew I needed’

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Sometimes there are things in life that happen to you that are so unexpected you fail to comprehend their inherent value. Such was the case for me in my assignment to Officer Training School. OTS was an assignment that I was not expecting and had entirely no interest in....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Lupus: An invisible disease

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “You don’t look sick.” If I had a penny for every time I heard that statement, I would be a millionaire! But, I am sick. I have Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, an autoimmune disease, which mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It can affect the skin, joints, brain and other organs. In...
 
Full Story »

 