June 11, 2018
 

Luke Air Force Base Hensman Dining Facility

luke-dining1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airman 1st Class Kurt Yearwood, a 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, searches through different spices as he prepares a freshly cooked dinner at the Hensman Dining Facility June 7, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Hensman Dining Facility provides a variety of meals, such as baked chicken, shrimp scampi, and steamed vegetables to keep Airmen fit to fight.
 

luke-dining2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Senior Airman Jeremy Dwyer, 56th Force Support Squadron services supervisor, glazes chicken at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility prepares 400 to 500 pounds of chicken each week.
 

luke-dining3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Senior Airman Jeremy Dwyer, 56th Force Support Squadron services supervisor, cooks chicken for the lunch meal at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility feeds over 150 active duty Airmen every day.
 

luke-dining4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Septus Wallace, a 56th Force Support Squadron food services work leader, smiles as he prepares stuffed peppers for lunch at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Wallace helps train new Airmen on how to properly cook and present food at the dining facility.
 

luke-dining5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman Vanee Johnson, 56th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, places freshly cooked food in an oven at the Hensman Dining Facility June 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Johnson helps ensure the safety of Luke’s Airmen by keeping food at the right temperatures to prevent food related illnesses.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


