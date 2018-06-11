Luke Air Force Base Hensman Dining Facility

Airman 1st Class Kurt Yearwood, a 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, searches through different spices as he prepares a freshly cooked dinner at the Hensman Dining Facility June 7, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Hensman Dining Facility provides a variety of meals, such as baked chicken, shrimp scampi, and steamed vegetables to keep Airmen fit to fight.



Senior Airman Jeremy Dwyer, 56th Force Support Squadron services supervisor, glazes chicken at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility prepares 400 to 500 pounds of chicken each week.



Senior Airman Jeremy Dwyer, 56th Force Support Squadron services supervisor, cooks chicken for the lunch meal at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dining facility feeds over 150 active duty Airmen every day.



Septus Wallace, a 56th Force Support Squadron food services work leader, smiles as he prepares stuffed peppers for lunch at the Hensman Dining Facility June 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Wallace helps train new Airmen on how to properly cook and present food at the dining facility.



Airman Vanee Johnson, 56th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, places freshly cooked food in an oven at the Hensman Dining Facility June 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Johnson helps ensure the safety of Luke’s Airmen by keeping food at the right temperatures to prevent food related illnesses.