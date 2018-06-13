Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard’s final flight

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, smiles as he sees his family waiting for him after his final sortie as commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A pilot’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his F-35A Lightning II through an arch of water in celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A commander’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his F-35A Lightning II to rest before the celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard continuously flew sorties as an instructor pilot throughout his time as commander of Luke directly contributing to its mission of building the future of airpower.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, is showered by his family in celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A pilot’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit his F-35A Lightning II for the final time as commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. . Leonard, who has led the F-35 and F-16 training mission at Luke for the past two years, will move on to his next assignment as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq in the coming weeks.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, steps to his jet in his final sortie as commander of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard is an accomplished F-16 and F-35 fighter pilot and completed his F-16 Initial Qualification Course at Luke in 1995.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, receives a briefing for his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard, who has led the F-35 and F-16 training mission at Luke for the past two years, will move on to his next assignment as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq in the coming weeks.