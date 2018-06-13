The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

June 13, 2018
 

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard’s final flight

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, smiles as he sees his family waiting for him after his final sortie as commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A pilot’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his F-35A Lightning II through an arch of water in celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A commander’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his F-35A Lightning II to rest before the celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard continuously flew sorties as an instructor pilot throughout his time as commander of Luke directly contributing to its mission of building the future of airpower.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, is showered by his family in celebration of his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. A pilot’s final flight at an assignment is an occasion steeped in tradition and celebration.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit his F-35A Lightning II for the final time as commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. . Leonard, who has led the F-35 and F-16 training mission at Luke for the past two years, will move on to his next assignment as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq in the coming weeks.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, steps to his jet in his final sortie as commander of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard is an accomplished F-16 and F-35 fighter pilot and completed his F-16 Initial Qualification Course at Luke in 1995.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, receives a briefing for his final sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 8, 2018. Leonard, who has led the F-35 and F-16 training mission at Luke for the past two years, will move on to his next assignment as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq in the coming weeks.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


