AZ Air Guard trains with 48th Fighter Wing in United Kingdom

Airmen from the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron push a palletized load onto a 60K loader during a two-week training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 29, 2018. The Airmen were able to work alongside their active-duty counterparts at the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port to get hands-on experience and training and improve overall mission readiness.
Several Airmen from the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Ariz., conducted an overseas training mission with the 48thFighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 21 to June 8.
The 15-day training mission is an annual requirement for the Arizona Air National Guard unit, however, training overseas with an active duty unit was a unique and opportunity. The Copperhead team from the 161st ARW supported the 48th FW, known as Liberty Wing at RAF Lakenheath, during its fast-paced F-15 fighter mission in Europe to provide worldwide responsive combat airpower and support.
It took a dedicated team from the ANG and 48th FW to make this happen. Lt. Col. Michael Mansfield, the 161st Communications Flight commander, was the Mission Support Group Detachment Commander for this assignment and organized this training opportunity. Mansfield’s team consisted of multiple squadrons from the 161st including communications, civil engineering, finance management, public affairs, logistics readiness, and the force support squadron.
Senior Airman Bruno Iglesia, from the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads boxes onto a pallet during a two-week training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 29, 2018. The training exercise allowed members from Arizona Air National Guard an opportunity to work alongside their active-duty counterparts from the 48th Fighter Wing to ensure mission readinesss.
“Our Airmen fully integrated with Team Liberty to accomplish numerous training objectives and projects,” said Mansfield. “The 48th Fighter Wing has a fantastic group of motivated Airmen and civilians, who astounded our teams with their level of proficiency and professionalism in all areas.”
Leading this 66-member team of AZ Airmen took months of planning, organizing, and strategizing. Mansfield stated that this event would not have been successful without 161st enlisted leadership stepping up in each squadron.
“Our Air Force works only when we allow enlisted leaders to lead their Airmen,” Mansfield said. “The cohesion and solidarity built between the 161st ARW and 48th FW, ensured every one of our Airmen had the flexibility to lead their teams and successfully integrate, benefiting both units in a very big way.”
Airmen from the 161st Communications Flight perform inventory and function checks for radio equipment during a two-week training exercise with their counterparts at the 48th Communications Squaron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 29, 2018. The 161st CF Airmen spent two weeks working at the 48th CS to ensure continue mission readiness and gain valuable insight into the daily operations of an active duty communications squadron.
Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Holt, the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Superintendent and the Mission Support Group Senior Enlisted Leader for this training, expressed how much of a privilege it was to train with Liberty Wing.
“The integration enhanced the readiness of our Airmen and sharpens their skills so that they perform their jobs at optimum levels for home station and the United States Air Force overall,” said Holt. “This training has been a huge benefit for the Airmen and leadership of the ANG. There couldn’t have been better training for our Airmen who continue to deploy and support the Air Force mission and we strive to make every mission and training opportunity count.”
Integrating training with the only F-15 fighter wing in U.S. Air Forces in Europe, RAF Lakenheath brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight and the young Airmen took great pride in their tasks.
Airmen from the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing pose for group photo at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 24, 2018. The 161st ARW Airmen spent two weeks training alongside their counterparts form the 48th Fighter Wing to improve mission preparedness as well as gain valuable insight into what daily operations consist of while on active duty overseas.
“The temporary duty here enables me to see how active duty completes the job in a high-paced environment, which in-turn allows me, and my fellow guardsmen, to learn concepts we can expand on at our home station during drill weekends,” said Airman 1st Class Erik Swanberg, 161st ARW Aerial Port Air Transportation. “The training of swiftly loading material onto aircraft in a timely manner was essential for mission readiness.”
Last month our Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David L. Goldfein, stated that “Morale and readiness are inextricably linked …Where readiness is highest, morale is highest.” Mansfield said the members of the 161st ARW are tremendously grateful for Team Liberty’s teamwork, cohesiveness, and Total Force mindset, which has contributed greatly to the overall readiness and morale of the Copperhead Team.
Airmen from the 161st and 48th Comptroller Squadrons work together to complete travel vouchers during a two-week training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 30, 2018. The Arizona Air National Guard Airmen spent two weeks working alongside Airmen from the 48th CPTS to gain valuable knowledge and improve mission readiness.
An Airman from the 161st Force Support Squadron, accompannied by his counterpart from the 48th Force Support Squadron, uses a utility vehicle to groom a softball field before an upcoming tournament at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 30, 2018. The Airman worked with multiple section of the 48th FSS to get a variety of valuable training and experience to help improve knowledge and mission readiness.
Commanders and enlisted leaders from both the 161st Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing meet to talk about overall mission effectiveness during a two-week training exercise hosted at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 31, 2018. The leaders looked at the overall effectiveness of the training exercise and note the positive impacts, as well as possible improvements, to help ensure the success of future missions.
Airmen from the 161st and 48th Force Support Squadrons attend a customer service training course inside the Knights Table dining facility at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 23, 2018. The 161st FSS Airmen spent two weeks training with members of the 48th FSS to gain valuable insight and knowledge of how daily operations are conducted at an overseas air base.
During a two-week training exercise, Airmen from the 161st and 48th Logistics Readiness Squadrons use a lift to search for and collect parts for customers at the supply warehouse at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May 29, 2018. The training exercise allowed members from Arizona Air National Guard to work alongside their active-duty counterparts from the 48th Fighter Wing to ensure mission readiness.