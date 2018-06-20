The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

June 20, 2018
 

Luke’s Honor Guard awards presentation

luke-honor-guard1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing Commander, gives remarks after presenting Luke’s graduating honor guardsmen with an Air Force Achievement medal June 13, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony was the culmination of the honor guardsmen’s one-year service to Luke’s Honor Guard program.
 

luke--honor-guard2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Luke’s Honor Guard presents the colors at an achievement medal ceremony June 13, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The honor guard is comprised of volunteer Airmen from units across the base.
 

luke-honor-guard3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th fighter Wing Commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief, stand with achievement medal recipients June 13, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The awarded are Luke’s Honor Guard graduates who have successfully served their one-year commitment.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety

Motorcycle safety

One of the most important things about riding a motorcycle is personal protective equipment. Make sure you’re wearing all the gear, all the time.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
ariz-guard2

AZ Air Guard trains with 48th Fighter Wing in United Kingdom

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis Airmen from the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron push a palletized load onto a 60K loader during a two-week training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England May...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell

‘Day of Hope’ inspires Airmen to mentor children in need

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Ryan Witt, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services engineer, shows equipment on Engine 364 to the children of Childhelp at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 12,...
 
Full Story »

 