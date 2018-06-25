The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

June 25, 2018
 

Ribbon cut on expanded flightline kitchen

luke-kitchen1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Senior Airman Brianna Finley, 56th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, narrates the ribbon cutting ceremony for the flight kitchen expansion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The expansion provides an enclosed, air-conditioned area of what used to be an outdoor patio, where maintainers and other Airmen eat during long shifts on the flightline.
 

luke-kitchen2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airmen line up to get breakfast inside the flightline kitchen expansion shortly following its ribbon-cutting at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. Airmen who work on the flightline can enjoy meals in the air conditioned expansion during long work shifts.
 

luke-kitchen3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airmen enjoy breakfast in the flightline expansion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. Maintainers often work long hours exposed to the elements on the flightline, and the flightline kitchen offers meal options at flexible times to accommodate them.
 

luke-kitchen4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, -56th Fighter Wing commander, talks to Airmen and private sponsors about the new flightline kitchen expansion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The expansion gives maintainers and other Airmen who work on the flightline a comfortable place to enjoy meal breaks during work.
 

luke-kitchen5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Airmen and sponsors involved in developing the flightline kitchen expansion cut the ribbon to officially open it at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The expansion was primarily funded by donations from community partners.



 

