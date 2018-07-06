The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 6, 2018
 

In Brief

Thrift Shop and Airman’s Attic

The Thrift Shop will be open for the summer. Hours are
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday. An after-hours donation bin is available. The shop is also open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic. The location is Bldg. 750. For more information, call 623-935-5782.

Flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chapel is presenting a flightline feast at 11:30 a.m. July 12 behind Hangar 914.

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

College Planning Strategies July 11

The financial experts at F3E discuss college-planning strategies, debunk financial aid myths, evaluate tuition sources and teach you how to assess the financial need based on your family’s goals.

Getting a Good Night’s Rest Aug. 8

Learn the benefits of sleep, what the common culprits of sleep deprivation and interference are, and get helpful strategies for catching better Zzz.

Commissary savings

The Luke Air Force Base commissary will offer special savings on commissary brands for two weeks beginning July 23 and other savings throughout July.

Cultural festival

The 6th Annual West Valley Island Cultural Festival is noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Windmill Suites Hotel, 12545 W. Bell Road, Surprise, 85378. Presale/online admission is $25 per adult, $15 per age 13 to 19, and $10 per child, ages 4 to 12. There is an additional $5 at the door. There are senior and military discounts. Ages 3 and under are free.

Live theater

Luke Experience is presenting “Alice in Wonderland,” rated PG-13, at 7 p.m. July 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the base theater. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Book club

The Luke Air Force Base Library Book Club will meet
1:30 p.m. July 12 in the library. Read or listen to a Jules Verne classic and join the discussion. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Karaoke night

The Blitz Lounge, located in Community Commons, presents Karaoke Night 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Youth camps

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is offering water fun camp, science camp, all-sports camp, 4H STEM camp and archery camp. For more information, call 623-856-7470.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Events
luke-freedom4

Luke Freedom Fest 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Children participate in a tricycle race during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest is an event that offers a varie...
 
News
Thunderbolt Digital Edition - July 6, 2018

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hycf/ Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Facebook page! It's a summer season of change in...
 
Commentary

'I really shouldn't be here'

Editor's note: This commentary was first published Jan. 31, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — A couple of feet and a half a second. These may seem like insignificant measurements; but when combined with fatigue, a couple of feet almost cost me my career, and that half a second almost ended my life. There...
 
