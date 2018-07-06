Thrift Shop and Airman’s Attic

The Thrift Shop will be open for the summer. Hours are

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday. An after-hours donation bin is available. The shop is also open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic. The location is Bldg. 750. For more information, call 623-935-5782.

Flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chapel is presenting a flightline feast at 11:30 a.m. July 12 behind Hangar 914.

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

College Planning Strategies July 11

The financial experts at F3E discuss college-planning strategies, debunk financial aid myths, evaluate tuition sources and teach you how to assess the financial need based on your family’s goals.

Getting a Good Night’s Rest Aug. 8

Learn the benefits of sleep, what the common culprits of sleep deprivation and interference are, and get helpful strategies for catching better Zzz.

Commissary savings

The Luke Air Force Base commissary will offer special savings on commissary brands for two weeks beginning July 23 and other savings throughout July.

Cultural festival

The 6th Annual West Valley Island Cultural Festival is noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Windmill Suites Hotel, 12545 W. Bell Road, Surprise, 85378. Presale/online admission is $25 per adult, $15 per age 13 to 19, and $10 per child, ages 4 to 12. There is an additional $5 at the door. There are senior and military discounts. Ages 3 and under are free.

Live theater

Luke Experience is presenting “Alice in Wonderland,” rated PG-13, at 7 p.m. July 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the base theater. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Book club

The Luke Air Force Base Library Book Club will meet

1:30 p.m. July 12 in the library. Read or listen to a Jules Verne classic and join the discussion. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Karaoke night

The Blitz Lounge, located in Community Commons, presents Karaoke Night 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Youth camps

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is offering water fun camp, science camp, all-sports camp, 4H STEM camp and archery camp. For more information, call 623-856-7470.