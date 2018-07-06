The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke Freedom Fest 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Children participate in a tricycle race during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest is an event that offers a variety of games and activities for military members and their families to enjoy in celebration of Independence Day.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Thunderbolts play a game with wooden blocks during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hundreds of military families attended the festival to participate in games and activities in celebration of American independence.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

A family takes a photo in a photo booth during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest consisted of fun for all ages such as inflatable water slides, games, music, food and drinks.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Thunderbolts watch as a display of fireworks light up the sky over Fowler Park during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hundreds of Thunderbolts gathered to watch the 15-minute display as the Arizona night sky was filled with pyrotechnic wonders.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

An Airman assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron participates in a military working dog demonstration during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The festival kicked off with a MWD demo to showcase the MWD’s capabilities of biting and holding potential suspects.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Children jump in a bounce house during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest held a variety of family friendly activities throughout the evening, which culminated with a fireworks display.



 

Thunderbolt

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


News
Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hycf/ Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Facebook page! It’s a summer season of change in...
 
Commentary

‘I really shouldn’t be here’

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 31, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — A couple of feet and a half a second. These may seem like insignificant measurements; but when combined with fatigue, a couple of feet almost cost me my career, and that half a second almost ended my life. There...
 
Commentary

Don’t underestimate importance of sacrifices

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Feb. 19, 2015. MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — As I was reviewing some enlisted performance reports and decorations today, I started contemplating a huge event in my life that occurred almost 20 years ago. In April of 1995, I asked my then girlfriend Tiffani, a fellow Airman...
 
