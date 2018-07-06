Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ
http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hycf/
Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Facebook page! It’s a summer season of change in Fighter Country, as Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury assumes command of the 56th Fighter Wing from Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard. This will be Canterbury’s second tour as a wing commander, having previously commanded the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin AFB, Florida. Leonard will move on to serve as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq. In other news, members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight formed a team to compete in the first ever Air Force Combat Munitions competition, which took place June 11-14 at Beale Air Force Base, California. We have that story for you on page 11. And we have a nice photo spread for you on pages 12 and 13, featuring Airmen from the 56th FW who participated in Childhelp’s recent “Day of Hope” event, hosting a group of at-risk youth here at Luke AFB. Click on our issue link to read the story, see photos and be inspired. All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting July 6th. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews