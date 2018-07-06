The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


July 6, 2018
 

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

It's a summer season of change in Fighter Country, as Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury assumes command of the 56th Fighter Wing from Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard. This will be Canterbury's second tour as a wing commander, having previously commanded the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin AFB, Florida. Leonard will move on to serve as the deputy commanding general of the Air Combined Joint Forces Component Command in Iraq.  In other news, members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight formed a team to compete in the first ever Air Force Combat Munitions competition, which took place June 11-14 at Beale Air Force Base, California. We have that story for you on page 11. And we have a nice photo spread for you on pages 12 and 13, featuring Airmen from the 56th FW who participated in Childhelp's recent "Day of Hope" event, hosting a group of at-risk youth here at Luke AFB.



 

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
luke-freedom4

Luke Freedom Fest 2018

Commentary

‘I really shouldn’t be here’

Commentary

Don’t underestimate importance of sacrifices

