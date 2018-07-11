The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 11, 2018
 

Pharmacy Annex provides services to East Valley residents

luke--pharmacy1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Cole Broomfield, 56th Medical Squadron pharmacy technician, provides a patient with their prescription medicine July 2, 2018 at the Luke Air Force Base Pharmacy Annex in Scottsdale, Ariz. On average, the Luke AFB Pharmacy Annex, located in the east valley of Phoenix, serves prescription medicine to approximately 150 to 200 patients per week.
 

luke-pharmacy2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Cole Broomfield, 56th Medical Squadron pharmacy technician, searches through an inventory of medicine while speaking with a patient on the phone July 2, 2018 at the Luke Air Force Base Pharmacy Annex in Scottsdale, Ariz. On Monday’s and Thursday’s of every week, Broomfield provides customer service to more than 100 military ID cardholders (active duty, reserve, retirees and their families).
 

luke-pharmacy3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Cole Broomfield, 56th Medical Squadron pharmacy technician, speaks with a patient on the phone July 2, 2018 at the Luke Air Force Base Pharmacy Annex in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Luke AFB Pharmacy Annex, open every Monday and Thursday, provides pharmaceutical services to active duty, retired and veteran service members, as well as their families.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Under Secretary Donovan returns to Luke for 61st FS graduation

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Leadership from Luke Air Force Base walk alongside Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan as they arrive at the 61st Fighter Squadron June 29, 2018. Donovan received...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
Air Force photograph by Capt. Kristi Machado

Building a leader

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Capt. Kristi Machado, 56th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, poses in front of memorabilia from her career June 29, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
luke-freedom4

Luke Freedom Fest 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Children participate in a tricycle race during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest is an event that offers a varie...
 
Full Story »

 