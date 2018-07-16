The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

July 16, 2018
 

56th SF Receives Krav Maga Training

luke-training1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron practice a variety of self-defense maneuvers at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krav Maga teaches students how to counter violent attacks and escape life threatening situations. Upon completion of the seven-day Krav Maga training, participants will be instructor certified to teach military and government employees.
 

luke-training2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 56th Security Forces Squadron member, practices a choke defense on Senior Airman Makarios Eshoo, 56th Communications Squadron Cyber Transport System technician, during training at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Upon completion of the seven-day Krav Maga training, participants will be instructor certified to teach military and government employees.
 

luke-training3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Allen Payne, Krav Maga Instructor, demonstrates a defensive maneuver during training at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krav Maga teaches students how to counter violent attacks and escape life threatening situations. Upon completion of the seven-day Krav Maga training, participants will be instructor certified to teach military and government employees.
 

luke-training4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Senior Airman Eleanor Bongato, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, applies a choke defense on Bobby Cumby, Krav Maga instructor, while training at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Krav Maga course teaches basic fighting stances, movements, punches, kicks, choke defenses, headlock defenses, weapon attack defenses, hostage situations, knife defenses, defense against blunt force instruments and ground work defenses.
 

luke-training5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Allen Payne and Bobby Cumby, Krav Maga instructors, demonstrate a punch defense maneuver during training at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krav Maga Worldwide is the largest reality-based self-defense organization in the world, and travels the globe teaching self-defense classes.
 

luke-training6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Bobby Cumby, Krav Maga instructor, observes Senior Airman David Hightower, 56th Security Forces Squadron member, and Staff Sgt. Darics Preston, 56th Security Forces Squadron member practice choke defenses at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena July 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krav Maga teaches vital skills Security Forces members can utilize to ensure people are kept out of harm’s way.



 

