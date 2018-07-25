The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Commander of AETC visits Luke

Senior Airman Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander greets U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018. Kwast visited with Airmen from various squadrons around Luke to gain insight on the 56th FW mission.

Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018.

Accompanied by his wife, Joni, Kwast visited various base facilities and units involved in the production and sustainment of flight operations in order to gain better insight into the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

“Whenever a new leader gets in the chair, one of the most important things you have to decide is what you have to learn in order to help your organization,” Kwast said. “Prioritizing what it is you have to learn and learning it fast enough to be helpful is tough, which is why I need to know the things I can do to help [Airmen].”

Kwast, who began his Air Force career after graduating with an astronautical engineering degree from the Air Force Academy in 1986, commanded numerous units at the squadron, group, and wing levels and served in deputy and executive command positions at the Pentagon before assuming command of the AETC.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018. During his visit, Kwast visited various units on base to gain insight on current operations and provide ideas for development.

Kwast himself graduated from fighter training at Luke in 1988 as an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, and has since accrued more than 3,300 flying hours, including more than 650 combat hours during operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Allied Force and Enduring Freedom.

“I want the [56th Fighter Wing] to drive the curriculum of pilot training,” Kwast said. “I want [the 56 Fighter Wing’s pilots] to be at a higher cognitive complexity with regard to strategic thinking and the art of competitive advantage.”

Kwast’s visit included touring the Academic Training Center, where student pilots learn F-35A Lightning II flight and combat fundamentals in a classroom and simulator setting, the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena, a specially-designed high-performance athletics facility for operationalizing the human weapons system, the 63rd Fighter Squadron, which maintains an international F-35 pilot training mission, and other units integral to building the future of airpower.

During a part of his visit, Kwast recounted the experiences of the base’s namesake, World War I fighter pilot 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr., who was posthumously awarded the first Medal of Honor given to an aviator.

“When the airplane was invented, the Army said, ‘Why would we invest in this fragile machine when we have balloons that can do the same thing?’” Kwast said. “It was after they saw what Frank Luke Jr. did to a balloon with an aircraft that they said, ‘Holy cow.’ They were thinking myopically. They could not envision the potential of the airplane to change the character of war. [The F-35] will change the character of war, in ways we don’t even know yet.”
 



Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, speaks to 56th Operations Support Squadron Airmen during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018. During the visit, Airmen briefed Kwast on their unit’s current operations and ways they plan to improve.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Joni Kwast, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, speaks with local key spouses, during a visit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018. Mrs. Kwast spoke with key spouses to gain insight about operations and support services that impact the families at Luke AFB.

 



Joni Kwast, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, waves at a baby in the Child Development Center during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 20, 2018. General and Mrs. Kwast visited to gain a greater insight into the 56th Fighter Wing mission and engage with the civic leaders that support Luke AFB.



 

