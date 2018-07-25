The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Weekly Flight Ops: 61st

luke-flight-ops1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer inspects an F-35A Lightning II prior to its taxi-out and takeoff July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots and maintainers perform thorough pre-flight checks before each sortie.
 

luke-flight-ops2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Maintainers from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspect an F-35A Lightning II prior to its taxi-out and takeoff July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots and maintainers perform thorough pre-flight checks before each sortie.
 

luke-flight-ops3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Pilots, including Australians, from the 61st Fighter Squadron brief at the operations desk before stepping to their F-35A Lightning IIs for a transitional training sortie July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Transitional training helps pilots experienced in flying other air frames adapt to the F-35.
 

luke-flight-ops4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 61st Fighter Squadron pilot walks with a 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer out to their F-35A Lightning II for a transitional training sortie July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The sortie involved four instructor pilots training four students on basic flight maneuvers.
 
luke-flight-ops5
A 61st Fighter Squadron pilot prepares to start his F-35A Lightning II for a sortie July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 61st FS maintains an international F-35 training mission which includes Australian pilots.
 

luke-flight-ops6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Maintainers from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit discuss operations during pre-flight checks for an F-35A Lightning II July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Each fighter squadron has a corresponding aircraft maintenance unit. The 61st AMU services the jets of the 61st Fighter Squadron.
 

luke-flight-ops7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Maintainers from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to taxi-out a 61st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II for a transitional training sortie July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 61st FS flies sorties regularly as part of routine flight training operations.
 

luke-flight-ops8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer salutes the pilot of an F-35A Lightning II as he taxis out for a sortie July 18, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots and maintainers work closely to ensure that aircraft are safe and effective.



 

