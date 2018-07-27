The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

July 27, 2018
 

AF officials announce NCO retraining program

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

af-retrain
The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2019 and will update the number of available slots on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 1. 

The retraining program allows Airmen on their second or subsequent enlistments in adequately manned Air Force career fields to retrain into selected specialties to meet current and future mission needs.

To apply for NCORP, Airmen must be a staff sergeant or staff sergeant-select through master sergeant and have a minimum five-skill level in their control AFSC or a three-skill level for those AFSCs where a five-level does not exist. Additionally, staff sergeants must have fewer than 12 years of active service as of Sept. 30 while technical and master sergeants should have no more than 16 years of active service.

AFPC will host two active duty Enlisted Retraining webcasts for second term and career Airmen on July 30 at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., CDT. Airmen should use their e-mail Common Access Card certificate to authenticate and log in 10 minutes early to establish a good connection. 

Retraining information is available and continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page. The online retraining advisory is listed under the “Tools” section. In addition, a live chat feature is available for Airmen on the First Term Airmen Retraining page. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds for a representative to come online.

Visit http://www.afpc.af.mil/Retraining/Noncommissioned-Officer-Retraining-Program/ for more information about NCORP’s three phases: Phase 1 (voluntary retraining), Phase 2 (mandatory retraining) and Phase 3 (open season). 



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


